Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Passengers on German train overpower attacker who wounded 5

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 22:24
Passengers on German train overpower attacker who wounded 5

BERLIN (AP) — Three passengers on a regional train in Germany overpowered an Iraq-born man who wounded five people with a knife on Friday, authorities said.

The train was traveling near the western city of Aachen when the man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily,” state interior minister Herbert Reul said, according to the news agency dpa.

The motive for the attack was under investigation. The wounded were being treated at local hospitals and none of them was in life-threatening condition, police said.

There were about 270 passengers on the train, Reul said. A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect with the help of two other passengers, state police said.

The suspect was known to authorities, Reul said. He described the attack as “a gruesome crime that was stopped in an enormous act of courage.”

Updated : 2022-05-14 00:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
170 pigs struck by lightning in western Taiwan
170 pigs struck by lightning in western Taiwan
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Saliva rapid test kits now on sale at pharmacy chains in Taiwan
Saliva rapid test kits now on sale at pharmacy chains in Taiwan
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Family, friends can obtain COVID prescriptions, pills for Taiwan patients starting Friday
Family, friends can obtain COVID prescriptions, pills for Taiwan patients starting Friday
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control