All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Louisville 7 0 3 24 20 4 Pittsburgh 6 2 1 19 17 8 Detroit City FC 5 2 2 17 13 7 Memphis 5 2 1 16 12 9 Indy 4 2 2 14 10 8 Miami 4 3 2 14 9 7 Tampa Bay 3 3 4 13 14 11 Tulsa 4 6 0 12 16 19 Birmingham 3 4 3 12 8 11 Loudoun 2 6 1 7 7 14 Atlanta 2 2 7 0 6 7 21 Hartford 1 6 1 4 6 12 Charleston 1 6 1 4 6 16 New York Red Bulls II 1 7 1 4 4 15

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Colorado Springs 8 1 0 24 19 8 San Antonio 7 2 0 21 14 7 San Diego 6 2 2 20 22 17 Phoenix 6 3 0 18 18 12 Sacramento 4 2 3 15 11 9 Las Vegas 4 4 2 14 14 15 El Paso 4 5 1 13 24 17 LA Galaxy II 3 4 2 11 12 14 New Mexico 2 2 4 10 8 7 Orange County 2 3 3 9 10 12 Rio Grande Valley 3 6 0 9 10 13 Oakland 1 4 5 8 14 17 MONTEREY BAY FC 2 6 0 6 8 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Thursday, May 5

Colorado 3, Rio Grande Valley 2

Friday, May 6

Memphis 2, Charleston 0

Saturday, May 7

Hartford 1, Loudoun 0

San Diego 1, New Mexico 1, tie

Pittsburgh 1, Birmingham 0

Tulsa 3, Detroit City FC 1

El Paso 4, LA Galaxy II 0

Monterey Bay FC 1, Las Vegas 0

Oakland 2, Orange County 2, tie

Phoenix 3, San Antonio 0

Sunday, May 8

Sacramento 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Friday, May 13

Tulsa at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Louisville at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

New Mexico at Charleston, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Hartford, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Tampa Bay at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Detroit City FC at Miami, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Miami at Charleston, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Oakland, 10 p.m.

El Paso at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Memphis at Loudoun, 4 p.m.