Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 23 8 .742 _ _ 8-2 W-4 14-4 9-4
Tampa Bay 19 13 .594 _ 7-3 W-1 9-7 10-6
Toronto 17 15 .531 _ 3-7 L-4 10-6 7-9
Baltimore 14 18 .438 3 6-4 W-1 9-7 5-11
Boston 11 20 .355 12 2-8 L-1 4-9 7-11
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 18 14 .563 _ _ 5-5 L-3 11-7 7-7
Chicago 15 15 .500 2 1 7-3 L-1 8-8 7-7
Cleveland 15 15 .500 2 1 7-3 L-1 7-5 8-10
Kansas City 10 19 .345 3-7 L-1 6-9 4-10
Detroit 9 23 .281 9 8 1-9 L-3 5-13 4-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 21 11 .656 _ _ 10-0 W-10 9-4 12-7
Los Angeles 21 12 .636 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 12-7 9-5
Seattle 14 18 .438 7 3 2-8 L-1 9-7 5-11
Texas 13 17 .433 7 3 7-3 W-1 6-10 7-7
Oakland 14 19 .424 4-6 W-3 4-10 10-9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 22 11 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-1 9-5 13-6
Atlanta 15 17 .469 5-5 W-1 9-9 6-8
Philadelphia 15 17 .469 4-6 W-2 9-9 6-8
Miami 14 17 .452 7 3 2-8 W-1 6-7 8-10
Washington 11 22 .333 11 7 4-6 L-1 4-13 7-9
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 20 12 .625 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-4 10-8
St. Louis 17 14 .548 _ 5-5 L-1 8-7 9-7
Pittsburgh 13 18 .419 4 4-6 L-1 7-9 6-9
Chicago 11 19 .367 8 3-7 W-1 4-11 7-8
Cincinnati 8 24 .250 12 5-5 W-2 5-9 3-15
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 20 10 .667 _ _ 7-3 L-2 10-3 10-7
San Diego 20 12 .625 1 _ 6-4 L-1 10-7 10-5
San Francisco 19 12 .613 _ 5-5 W-5 11-7 8-5
Arizona 17 15 .531 4 ½ 7-3 L-1 9-9 8-6
Colorado 16 15 .516 1 4-6 L-4 11-5 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Texas 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7

Friday's Games

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-0), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-1) at Detroit (Pineda 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 7

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Rodón 4-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 3-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-14 00:05 GMT+08:00

