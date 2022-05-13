Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 22:01
National League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 22 11 .667 _
Atlanta 15 17 .469
Philadelphia 15 17 .469
Miami 14 17 .452 7
Washington 11 22 .333 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 12 .625 _
St. Louis 17 14 .548
Pittsburgh 13 18 .419
Chicago 11 19 .367 8
Cincinnati 8 24 .250 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 10 .667 _
San Diego 20 12 .625 1
San Francisco 19 12 .613
Arizona 17 15 .531 4
Colorado 16 15 .516

___

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 7

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Rodón 4-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 3-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.