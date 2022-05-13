North America Cancer Screening Market [HOW TO INCREASE] Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

Quadintel published a new report on the North America Cancer Screening Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

North America is leading the cancer screening market. The region is technologically equipped and being a developed economy it is efficiently catering to the rising incidence of cancer cases. The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) f 11.14% resulting in an annual revenue of USD 16.36 Bn during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Companies are focusing on research & development (R&D) and entering into collaborations with the government to expand regional access.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. The Laboratory segment will witness a progressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023 while the hospital segment will account for the maximum revenue of USD 11.18 billion during the forecast period.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy tests. Genetic and biopsy will be the leading segments during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer types. Colorectal, kidney, melanoma and breast cancer will occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By countries, the market is divided into the United States Of America (U.S.A.) , Canada and others (the rest of North America).

Key growth factors

The rising incidence of cancer cases has led to a growing need among people to seek early cure and diagnosis. Technological advancements being adopted at a rapid pace to combat the rapid spread of cancer are the key growth factors for the market.

Threats and key players

The North America cancer screening market is a mature market for cancer screening and is forecasted to grow at a growth rate of 8.3%. But regulatory hindrances in the form of policies and norms which has the potential to impact the growth of the market.

Key players in the North America cancer screening market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hologic Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the North America cancer screening market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the North America cancer screening market.

3. Market trends in the North America cancer screening market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the North America market segmentation based on type of end user (hospitals, laboratories , independent physicians and clinics) by type of screening (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy) by type of application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of cancer screening market by countries U.S.A., Canada and others (the rest of North America) by revenue.

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments by revenue.

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the North American market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

