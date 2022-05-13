Europe Cancer Screening Market [SCOPE] 2022 to 2030, Growth Strategies, Key Players, Application

Quadintel published a new report on the Europe Cancer Screening Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Europe after North America is the second largest market leading the cancer screening market. The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of (CAGR) of 8.1% resulting in an annual revenue of USD 22.43 Bn during the forecast period (2018-2023). Increase in the aging population along with the rise in the number of cancer incidences is a key driving factor for the market. Western Europe is moving fast towards the adoption of performance-based remuneration systems.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. The Laboratory segment will witness a progressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023 while the hospital segment will account for the maximum revenue of USD 11.18 billion during the forecast period.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy tests. Genetic, biopsy and endoscopy will be the leading segments during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer types. Colorectal, kidney, melanoma and breast cancer will occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By countries, the market is divided into the United Kingdom (U.K.), France and Germany.

Key growth factors

Rise in the aging population, changing environmental conditions along with the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is contributing to more cancer-related cases.

Threats and key players

Stringent regulations along with regulatory inter and intra state barriers pose many challenges for the region. Lack of associated funding and transparency in medical procedures turn out to be as threats to the market.

Key players in the European cancer screening market are F. Hoffman-La- Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, and Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck & co.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the European cancer screening market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the European cancer screening market.

3. Market trends in the European cancer screening market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on type of end users (hospitals, laboratories, independent physicians and clinics) by type of screening (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy) by application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on end-users (hospitals, laboratories, independent physicians and clinics) by type of screening type(laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy) by application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of the cancer screening market by countries UK, Germany and Others (Other parts of Europe) by revenue .

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments by revenue.

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the European market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

