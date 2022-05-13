Europe IoT in Automotive Market [TOTAL SALES] Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future

Quadintel published a new report on the Europe IoT in Automotive Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The automotive industry is moving towards innovative connected self-driving vehicles with the help of Internet of Things (IoT) which is transforming the automotive industry. Europe is the second largest revenue generating geography for IoT in automotive market. Strong economic backbone and increased awareness of fuel efficiency and road safety are driving the adoption of IoT in the Europe automotive industry as it allows to monitor the drivers behavior and provides real-time updates. European countries like Sweden, France, Italy, Germany, and Luxembourg have high IoT penetration in general and it is expected to drive the adoption of the technology in their respective automotive industries as well. The Europe IoT in automotive market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.62% leading to a revenue of USD 30.09 Bn by 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-iot-in-automotive-market/QI042

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

The adoption of IoT in Europe is being fueled by the support from the government as well as due to the focus of major automotive companies in the region. EU has mandated the use of IoT enabled eCall which automatically contacts the nearest accident emergency center in case of a collision. Honda is deploying IoT solutions from Cisco Jasper and Bright Box across all European countries to deliver the MyHonda Connected Car platform to provide a variety of connected services that increase driver safety and enable new experiences for drivers.

The Europe IoT in automotive market is classified into three primary segments:

– based on connectivity form: tethered, integrated, embedded

– based on communication type: vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure

and based on application: navigation, telematics, and infotainment

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-iot-in-automotive-market/QI042

The infotainment segment is expected to show the highest growth rate in the region owing to the high purchasing power of the people in Europe together with preference for the use of infotainment systems for accessing mails and social media, and streaming high definition video and audio inside the vehicle. Within the communication type segmentation, the vehicle to vehicle segment is expected to register a high growth rate through the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key growth factors

Rise in demand for intelligent management of fleet is expected to drive the IoT in automotive market in Europe to help comply with environmental regulations and reduce CO2 emissions by managing employee driving style. Fleet managing companies such as Telefonica are offering IoT enabled fleet management services via subscription model without an upfront fee in Europe to popularize the segment.

The Autopilot project which is funded by the European Union (EU) and conducted by ERTICO is working on combining the concept of IoT with automotive. The project started in January 2017 and the work is foreseen until the end of 2019. This is expected to heavily drive the market forward.

Threats and key players

The IoT enabled connected car value chain is quite complex as different suppliers from different industries are involved in this business trend. Thus, cooperation between such suppliers is a pre-requisite for companies to achieve the full potential of this trend which might be a challenge in an already well developed automotive market in Europe.

Major players in the Europe IoT in automotive market are Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, etc.

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-iot-in-automotive-market/QI042

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Europe IoT in automotive market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Europe IoT in automotive market.

3. Market trends in the Europe IoT in automotive market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Europe IoT in automotive market segmentation by connectivity form (tethered, integrated, embedded) by revenue (USD Bn).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Europe IoT in automotive market segmentation by communication type (vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure) by revenue (USD Bn).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Europe IoT in automotive market segmentation by application (navigation, telematics, infotainment) – by revenue (USD Bn).

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (Germany and U.K.) market size data (USD Bn) for the Europe IoT in automotive market and its segmentations by connectivity form (tethered, integrated, embedded), by communication type (vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure), and by application (navigation, telematics, infotainment).

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for IoT in automotive market to determine the viability of the market.

o Determine the developed and emerging markets where IoT for automotive market is provided.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-iot-in-automotive-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/