Asia-Pacific IoT in Automotive Market [PROFIT] is Going to Boom | 2030

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing IoT in automotive market in the world. The major countries like China, India and Japan are adopting IoT at a fast pace, which is driving the adoption of IoT in Asia-Pacific automotive market as well. Increasing level of pollution in the Asian countries, especially in China, is a concern. So, the governments are shifting focus towards less CO2 emission and fuel efficient solutions where IoT enabled navigation and telematics play a great role by reducing carbon emission and providing real-time emission data. According to Netscribes, the Asia-Pacific IoT in automotive market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.37% leading to a revenue of USD 18.66 Bn by 2023.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Though Asia-Pacific is in its developmental stage in full adoption of IoT, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR among all the other regions. Countries like China and Japan have deep-rooted interest in technology. Thus, adoption of IoT in automotive can happen very quickly. Government initiatives for collecting traffic data for proper monitoring of vehicles is also an extremely positive initiative towards adoption of IoT technology in the Asia-Pacific countries.

Asia-Pacific IoT in automotive market is classified into three primary segments:

– based on connectivity form: tethered, integrated, embedded

– based on communication type: vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure

and based on application: navigation, telematics, and infotainment.

The navigation segment is expected to show the highest growth rate in the region owing to the government investments in IoT related infrastructure development and local business modernization in China, India and the Philippines for better navigation. Navigation in Asia-Pacific is quite difficult, given the congestion, road conditions and poor lighting in some parts of the region.

Key growth factors

A lot of focus on usage based insurance is being given in the Asia-Pacific region and there is a constant push towards penetration of automotive insurance. This is expected to drive the adoption of automotive IoT as it enables monitoring of driver behavior and car condition which are important data for automotive insurance companies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to become one of the most prominent markets by 2025 for IoT enabled cars owing to high growth in the automotive market and enhanced connectivity infrastructures across the region.

Threats and key players

Regulatory standard in Asia-Pacific has not evolved at the same pace as technology has evolved. Thus, rapid adoption of automotive IoT in this region is expected to be challenging in the upcoming years.

Major players in the Asia-Pacific IoT in automotive market are Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, etc.

