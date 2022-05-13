United States Robo-advisory Market [FACTORS] Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the United States Robo-advisory Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The robo-advisory market is expected to cater to the demand and provide quality robo-advisory services needed by and beyond 2020. The U.S. robo-advisory market is anticipated to show a double-digit growth rate during the forecasted period. The U.S. was the first country to introduce the automated financial advisors. Various wealth management firms and banks in the U.S. are planning to unveil robo-advisory services across the country by the end of 2018.

The U.S. has the largest robo-advisory market in the world. It will continue to absorb a much larger share of the demand of the total number of robo-advisors in the world. This trend will reflect the nature of automated financial advisory services due to high market penetration.

The U.S. robo-advisory market is classified on the basis of two types of robo-advisors, hybrid and pure.Among these two segments the hybrid robo-advisors is the largest and also the fastest growing segment. The hybrid robo-advisors are becoming a new trend in this country to cater to the demand for a more tailored solution for the more complex investment requirements.

The U.S. robo-advisory market is classified on the basis of types of client assets into the mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The mass affluent segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its revenue generation trend in the coming years.

Key growth factors

The robo-advisory market is predicted to witness a high growth rate owing to the surge in affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising internet penetration following advancement of technology. Increasing competition with new entrants and diversified services are the primary factors expected to augment the demand of robo-advisors at a high rate in the coming years.

Threats and key players

Definition and suitability of financial advice along with conflicts of interests of the clients are the most important factors expected to limit the demand of different robo-advisors in the coming years. Moreover, the robustness and transparency of algorithms and consumer disengagement of business models are also challenging the growth of the market worldwide.

Some of the major players in the robo-advisory market are Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg, Personal Capital, The Vanguard Group, FutureAdvisor, etc.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the U.S. robo-advisory market.

2. The current and forecasted market size data for the U.S. robo-advisory market.

3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors.

4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by types of client assets the mass affluent, HNWI, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds

5. Market trends in the U.S. robo-advisory market.

6. Market drivers and challenges in the U.S. robo-advisory market.

7. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.

