U.K. Robo-advisory Market [NEWS] Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the U.K. Robo-advisory Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The robo-advisors are expected to cater to the demand for the robo-advisory services needed by and beyond 2020. The U.K. robo-advisory market is expected to prosper in the recent years due to the increasing inclination of consumers towards better automated financial advices. The U.K. robo-advisory market is anticipated to show a double-digit growth rate during the forecasted period. Various wealth management firms and banks in the U.K. are planning to invest more on installation of various robo-advisory services by the end of 2020.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/uk-robo-advisory-market/QI042

By type, the market is segmented into pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors. The increasing trend of investors with large assets who are willing to pay less fees but hope to get better results is creating huge opportunities for the robo-advisory market.

On the basis of the types of client assets, the U.K. robo-advisory market is classified into the mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The mass affluent is the highest revenue generating and rapidly growing segment that is expected to take over some market share of the HNWI segment.

Key growth factors

o The increasing maturity of digital advice technology with low financial assistance fee is driving the market for the U.K. robo-advisors.

o Rapid change in the financial service sector with evolving requirements of clients is also a significant factor contributing to the growth of the U.K. robo-advisory market.

Threats and key players

o Lack of personalized support or direct contact with the client is predicted to restrain the demand for robo-advisors to some extent.

o The key players in this market are Nutmeg, Scalable Capital, Wealthify, Whitebox, and The Vanguard Group.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/uk-robo-advisory-market/QI042

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the U.K. robo-advisory market.

2. The current and forecasted market size data for the U.K. robo-advisory market.

3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type hybrid and pure robo-advisors.

4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by types of client assets the mass affluent, HNWI, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds

5. Market trends in the U.K. robo-advisory market.

6. Market drivers and challenges in the U.K. robo-advisory market.

7. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for the U.K. robo-advisors to determine the viability of the market.

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where robo-advisory services are offered.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/uk-robo-advisory-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/