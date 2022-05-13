Latin America Robo-advisory Market [TOTAL SALES] Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future

Quadintel published a new report on the Latin America Robo-advisory Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

With the increase in the number of robo-advisors, the Latin American people now get more involved in investment activities and think outside the box or the saving account. The Latin American robo-advisory market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.68 % and will be worth of USD 4.48 Bn by 2023.

Latin America is becoming an important market as technology has grown manifold in this region. In 2017, Latin America generated 6% of the revenue in the global robo-advisory market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/latin-america-robo-advisory-market/QI042

By countries, the Latin American robo-advisory market includes Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the rest of LATAM. Brazil is one the largest economies in this region. The country, being the most important and vital market for Latin American fintech industry, has thrived back with the support of local pension funds and asset managing firms after capital fight and hyperinflation. Hence, Brazil provides a massive opportunity for the wealth management firms to advance their business of automated financial advice.

By type, Latin America robo-advisory market comprises hybrid and pure robo-advisors. Hybrid robo-advisors dominate the market. The Latin American market though faced a downturn recently, is expected to bounce back in the coming years.

By types of client assets, the Latin American robo-advisory market includes the mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The mass affluent segment has been the highest revenue generating as well as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Key growth factors

o Robo-advisors in this emerging market offer a full gamut of investment products for emerging well-off investors who can access actively managed funds. The advantage of an integrated market with uniform language base help with the below-average rates of private wealth accumulation.

o The automated investment advisory services are the key to delivering private banking services to the mass wealthy individuals at an affordable cost for both the bank and the clients.

Threats and key players

o The hybrid robo-advisory services increase the efficiency of advisors about the number of clients served per professional. This increasing trend of hybrid solutions in this region will also have a negative impact on the client charges in the market.

o The key players in this market are Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Personal Capital, FutureAdvisor and Charles Schwab Corporation.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/latin-america-robo-advisory-market/QI042

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Latin America robo-advisory market.

2. The current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America robo-advisory market.

3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors.

4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by types of client assets mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds.

5. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by country Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the rest of LATAM.

6. Market trends in Latin America robo-advisory market.

7. Market drivers and challenges in the Latin America robo-advisory market.

8. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for Latin America robo-advisors to determine the viability of the market.

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where robo-advisory services are offered.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/latin-america-robo-advisory-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/