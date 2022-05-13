Europe Robo-advisory Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 [REASEARCH STUDY] | 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Europe Robo-advisory Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The robo-advisory market of Europe is expected to grow fast during the forecast period. The European robo-advisory market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.67% and will be worth of USD 14.69 Bn by 2023.

Across the different geographical regions, Europe held the 2nd most significant market share in the global robo-advisory market in 2017, generating 20% of the worldwide revenue. One of the reasons is the increase in the number of European start-ups and incumbents.

The United Kingdom (U.K.) and Germany majorly drive the robo-advisory market of Europe. Germany is the largest contributor to this market regarding revenue, which can be attributed to the fact that Germany has the highest number of individuals willing to take up online automated financial advice in Europe. So, it is expected to drive the demand of various robo-advisors in this region.

By type, the European robo-advisory market is classified into hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors. Countries in EU5 like UK and Germany dominate the hybrid robo-advisors market in Europe.

By types of client assets, the mass affluent segment held the largest market share regarding revenue generation in 2017, generating 38.4% revenue. However, owing to high market penetration, the market is expected to experience a promising growth rate in the coming years.

Key growth factors

o The increasing maturity of digital advice technology with low financial assistance fee is driving the market for European robo-advisors.

o Rapid change in the financial service sector with evolving requirements of clients is also a significant factor in the growth of the European robo-advisory market.

Threats and key players

o Lack of personalized support or direct contact with the client is predicted to restrain the demand for robo-advisors to some extent.

o The key players in this market are Nutmeg, Scalable Capital, Wealthify, Whitebox, and The Vanguard Group.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the European robo-advisory market.

2. The current and forecasted market size data for the European robo-advisory market.

3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors.

4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by types of client assets mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds.

5. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by country EU5 and the rest of Europe.

6. Market trends in the European robo-advisory market.

7. Market drivers and challenges in the European robo-advisory market.

8. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

