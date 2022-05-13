Asia-Pacific Robo-advisory Market [REVENUE SOURCE] | 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Asia-Pacific Robo-advisory Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Robo-advisory market of Asia-Pacific is expected to show a promising growth among other regions and make a continuous effort to innovate cost-effective automated financial advisory services. The Asia-Pacific robo-advisory market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.21% and will be worth of USD 16.67 Bn by 2023.

The robo-advisory market in the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be majorly driven by China, India, and Japan throughout the forecast period. This is because of the large consumer base along with increasing disposable income. Rising consciousness among the consumers to take up automated financial advice for saving and investing is the most crucial factor predicted to drive the demand for robo-advisory services in the coming years.

By type, the hybrid robo-advisors have generated the highest revenue among the different types of robo-advisors in 2017 and are expected to maintain its trend throughout the forecast period coupled with being the fastest growing segment also in the coming years.

By types of client assets, the Asia-Pacific robo-advisory services are used for the mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The mass affluent is the fastest growing in this segment.

Key growth factors

o The rising incidence of internet penetration along with fast adoption of technology is a driving factor for the growth of the robo-advisory market.

o The Asian market witnesses great traction regarding robo-advisors owing to young investors. This will help this region to gain ground in the institutional space and be a disruptive force in the asset management industry.

Threats and key players

o Increased regulations and liabilities to preserve the integrity of the financial market is one of the most important factors expected to limit the demand for different robo-advisory services in the coming years.

o The key players in this market are The Vanguard Group, Charles Schwab Corporation, Lantouzi.com, Wealth Navi and FundExpert.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia-Pacific robo-advisory market.

2. The current and forecasted market size data for the Asia-Pacific robo-advisory market .

3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors.

4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by client assets type mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds.

5. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by country China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC).

6. Market trends in the Asia-Pacific robo-advisory market.

7. Market drivers and challenges in the Asia-Pacific robo-advisory market .

8. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for the Asia-Pacific robo-advisors to determine the viability of the market.

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where robo-advisory services are offered.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

