Automotive Adhesives Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future [PROFIT] | 2030

Adhesives and sealants are the most versatile bonding agents used to make cars lighter and tougher. Adhesives are made from precise blends of resins and agents, additives used to enhance certain characteristics, depending on the end use. In automotive market, adhesives are used to manufacture engines, body components, gear boxes, safety systems, seat systems and sub-assemblies. It also helps to cut down on noise, vibration and other harshness characteristics. The global automotive adhesive market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%, leading to global revenue of USD 5.45Bn by 2023.

The automotive adhesive market is segmented based on type of resin (polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, silicone, silyl modified polymer, polyamide and others), technology (hot melt, water based, solvent based, pressure sensitive), vehicle (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle) and applications (white body, power train, paint shop). Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the automotive adhesives industry due to growing demand in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Australia and India.

Key growth factors

The growth of the automotive adhesives market is driven by strong vehicle sales, technological advancements in manufacturing of automobiles, adoption of smart cars, rise in demand for sports utility vehicle and crossover utility vehicles. More stringent regulations concerning carbon dioxide emissions drives demand for light weighting of vehicles, Improvement in fuel efficiency of automobiles and providing enhanced performance are key driving factors behind the advancement of adhesives in the automotive industry. Water based adhesives are gaining a distinction in the adhesives market for being environment friendly. Also, silicone based adhesives are being developed because of their diverse characteristics in applications.

Threats and key players

The changing technology of automotive adhesives means manufacturers must keep up with the trends in the market. It not only gets affected with the change in trends of adhesives but also market of automotive industry.

The key players operating in this market are Sika AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer (Germany), Henkel (Germany), BASF (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Ashland Specialty Chemical Company (U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company(U.S.), Hindustan Adhesives Limited (India), ExxonMobil Chemical Company (U.S) , Dynea International Oy (Finland) , Forbo Adhesives Switzerland (Switzerland), Hexion Specialty Chemicals (U.S) and Covalence Adhesives (U.S.), etc.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global automotive adhesives market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global automotive adhesives market

3. Market trends in the global automotive adhesives market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of resins (polyurethanes, epoxy, silicone, others)

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on technology (hot melt, water based, solvent based)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segmentation based on application (white body, power train, others)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of vehicle (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle)

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

9. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

