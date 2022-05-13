Global MVNO  Market [HOW TO GAIN] Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | key Player 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Global MVNO Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market is expected to reach USD 91.18 Bn by 2023 expanding, at a CAGR of 6%. Mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) resell wireless network communication services by using the infrastructure, licenses owned by a mobile network operator (MNO). The model benefits both the MVNO and MNO. MNO have extra unused network bandwidth which they provide at a lower price to a MVNO, to make optimum use of the network bandwidth. The MVNOs then offer these services to its customers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The MVNO operator business model and strategies are evolving with the changes in the industry dynamics and regulatory evolution. The players are shifting from the discount based approach to a value-added service with a focus on product innovation. Balancing cost and product differentiation are expected to have a significant impact on the current business model around the forecast period. The second brand and branded reseller business models are expected to witness faster growth in the developed region, such as Western Europe and North America, where the MVNO market reached more than 30% penetration in selected countries by 2015.

Technical flexibilities are expected to be the significant factor driving the growth of this market. The year on year growth in the number of new telecom subscribers is expected to slow down considerably during the forecast period, because of the maturity of the telecom market. However, the growing demand for mobile internet in developing countries is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The presence of more than 1,000 MVNOs globally in 2016, together accounted for around 10% of mobile subscribers

Key growth factors

The growth of the MVNO market largely depends on the weakness of MNOs in their marketing and sales strategies in particular geographies. The successful MVNOs make optimum utilization of the existing telecom infrastructure according to geographies, such as channel infrastructure, media and telecoms brands, and current existing customers that of the MNOs.

Also, the success of MVNOs brands depends mainly on unique brand positioning and value proposition to attract target customers, with the likes of specific ethnic groups, including migrant workers and tourists. Proper identification of emerging niche telecom markets through innovative marketing channels which are beyond the reach of MNOs is expected to drive the MVNO market in that region. Segment-targeted pricing strategies and creative distribution tactics by the players of this industry in developed countries are also expected to drive the growth of the MVNO market worldwide.

Threats and key players

As the competition increases in the wireless industry, the markets are getting more saturated and innovation for product differentiation is becoming scarce, which will in all likelihood affect the MVNO players. Subscriber acquisition is already high, fueled by cheaper available handsets in the market other than those MVNOs can provide. Strong brand competition no longer guarantees success. However, affinity by a group of the customer base for a particular brand does exist. Monetizing brands is not that simple. All of these are seen as major challenges.

The key players in the Global MVNO market are Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile USA, Lebara Group, Tracfone Wireless, Inc, Red Pocket Mobile, Tesco Mobile Ltd, Globecomm Systems, Inc, Drillisch Telecom, KDDI Mobile, and PosteMobile.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Global MVNO market.

2. The current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa) market size data for the global MVNO market, by model: – branded reseller, service provider, and light MVNO and by type of service: data and voice.

4. The current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) MVNO service subscription forecast for the global MVNO market.

6. Market trends in the global MVNO market.

7. Market drivers and challenges in global MVNO market.

8. Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

