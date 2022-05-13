China Connected Vehicle Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 [REASEARCH STUDY] | 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the China Connected Vehicle Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The China connected vehicle market is expected to show double-digit growth rate. Chinese consumers are increasingly emphasizing on in-car technology rather than on the price or engine performance when it comes to buying of a car, and 40% are willing to change brands for better connectivity. More than 75 % of Chinese car buyers are expected to increase spending on safety features, while 60 percent would pay more for vehicle management features that monitor usage, run diagnostics, and record accident data.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/china-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

China is expected to be in the forefront for connected vehicle related innovation in the years to come. The challenge now remains for the auto industry to adopt the right mix of technology fit for China’s driving conditions and move towards dominating the global share of intelligent connected cars.

More than 85% of Chinese car buyers would be eager to own an autonomous car, which indicates that a majority of consumers trust vehicle technologies with strong desires to transform in-car driving experiences. Similarly, car buyers cited their major concerns relating to autonomous driving to be 91% safety concerns, 86% cyber security, 83% the legal implications, while 80% cited cost.

Key growth factors

o Demand for a connected driving experience is growing rapidly in this region. Major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality very soon

o China is expected to become one of the prominent markets by 2025 for connected cars owing to high growth in the automotive market and improved connectivity infrastructure across the region

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/china-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

Threats and key players

o New laws mandate connectivity across all vehicles. China is yet to foresee this and accepting this across all automobile majors in the days to come is expected to be challenging

o Increasing fuel prices is causing a credit crunch, and rising inflation is taking a toll on the global economy. The industry is also restricted by increasing regulations, sluggish demand, and increase in both fixed and marginal cost.

o Some of the key players operating in the market are:- Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

What’s covered in the report?

1) Overview of the China connected vehicle market

2) Evolution of connected car solutions

3) Connected vehicle ecosystem

4) Connected vehicle- integration landscape model

5) Total number of embedded passenger car solutions in China by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023,CAGR, and SWOT analysis for embedded solutions

6) Total number of integrated passenger car solutions in China by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for integrated solutions

7) Total number of tethered passenger car solutions in China by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for tethered solutions

8) Value proposition for connected passenger car services

9) Value proposition for original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s)- connected passenger car services

10) Total number of fleet management solutions in China by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023 and CAGR

11) Value proposition for connected truck services

12) Modular strategy – truck manufacturers and OEM’s

13) Key opportunities in the China connected vehicle market

14) Key market trends in China connected vehicle market

15) Analysis of companies profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/china-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for connected vehicle products and services to determine the viability of the business.

2. Determine the developed and new markets where connected vehicle technology is consumed.

3. Formulate a product market strategy based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement.

4. Identify the gap areas and address them.

5. Develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/china-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/