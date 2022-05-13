Asia-Pacific Connected Vehicle Market Trends –Advancements in technology | 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Asia-Pacific Connected Vehicle Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Asia-Pacific connected vehicle market is expected to reach USD 47.4 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 20% (2018-2023). The Asia-Pacific connected passenger car market is expected to reach USD 34.93 Bn by 2023 at a CAGR of 22% (2018-2023) and the Asia-Pacific connected truck market is expected to reach USD 12.47 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 17% (2018-2023).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

The connected vehicle ecosystem is evolving in which Asia-Pacific connected car manufacturers and automotive OEMs are developing various connected solutions. On the basis of connectivity, demand for embedded solutions, tethered solutions, and integrated solutions for connected passenger cars has increased over the years. Similarly, the use of telematics and fleet management solutions for connected commercial vehicles has risen.

Two of the world’s fastest emerging economies are from the Asia-Pacific – India and China, indicating ample growth opportunities for the development of the connected car market. China has recently expanded significantly in mobile connectivity technology, keeping customer benefits as a priority and accordingly launching connectivity enabled vehicles.

Autonomous vehicles are no more a thing of the future with various sensors (LIDAR, RADAR) and processors placed in the vehicle , which provide real time information and facilitate an autonomous driving experience. Ride sharing companies are investing heavily in this region and also entering into strategic collaborations to upgrade their traditional vehicles to all-electric vehicles.

Key growth factors

o Demand for a connected driving experience is growing rapidly in this region. Major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality very soon

o Asia-Pacific is expected to become the prominent market by 2025 for connected cars owing to high growth in the automotive market and developing connectivity infrastructures across the region

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

Threats and key players

o New laws mandate connectivity across all vehicles. The Asia-Pacific region is yet to foresee this and its acceptance across all automobile majors in the days to come is expected to be challenging

o Increasing fuel prices is causing a credit crunch, and rising inflation is taking a toll on the global economy. The industry is also restricted by increasing regulations, sluggish demand, and increases in both fixed and marginal cost.

o Some of the key players in the market are:- Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

What’s covered in the report?

1) Overview of the Asia-Pacific connected vehicle market

2) Evolution of connected car solutions

3) Connected vehicle ecosystem

4) Connected vehicle- integration landscape model

5) Total number of embedded passenger car solutions in Asia-Pacific by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023,CAGR, and SWOT analysis for embedded solutions

6) Total number of integrated passenger car solutions in Asia-Pacific by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for integrated solutions

7) Total number of tethered passenger car solutions in Asia-Pacific by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for tethered solutions

8) Value proposition for connected passenger car services

9) Value proposition for original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s)- connected passenger car services

10) Total number of fleet management solutions in Asia-Pacific by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023 and CAGR

11) Value proposition for connected truck services

12) Modular strategy – truck manufacturers and OEMs

13) Key opportunities in the Asia-Pacific connected vehicle market

14) Key market trends in Asia-Pacific connected vehicle market

15) Analysis of company profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for connected vehicle products and services to determine the viability of the business.

2. Determine the developed and new markets where connected vehicle technology is consumed.

3. Formulate a product market strategy based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement.

4. Identify the gap areas and address them.

5. Develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/