South Korea 5G Market [TOTAL SALES] Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | key Player 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the South Korea 5G Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. As the world moves towards 5G networks, South Korea plans to build 5G network to save money and time. The 5G market in South Korea is expected to show a triple-digit growth rate during the forecasted period.

The South Korean government aims to deploy commercial 5G network services by the second half of 2019. It is estimated that the 5G penetration rate will be 5% by 2020 and subscriber would increase from 30% in 2020 to 90% in 2026 out of the total mobile subscribers.

The South Korea 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. These are further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each categories. In South Korea, SIM cellular connections hold the majority of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to grow at an increasing rate.

The 5G hype across the world has led South Korea to invest USD 1.7 Bn to roll out 5G wireless services that would enable users to download a full movie within a second. This would enable the related industries to upsell new 5G related devices and infrastructure equipment, and earn revenue worth USD 350 Mn by 2026. This will help in the expansion of the telecom infrastructure equipment industry.

Key growth factors:

o The major growth factors driving the South Korea 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks

o South Korean network operating companies plan to invest USD 9.36 Bn on 5G by 2018. The top three South Korean telecom companies will start commercial operations on 5G by 2019 and build nationwide 5G infrastructure by 2020

Threats and key players:

o The region faces growth challenges, such as regulatory pressures, and new operator launches

o The key players in this market are SK Telecom, KT, and LGU+

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the South Korea 5G market

2. The forecasted market size data of the South Korea 5G market

3. The forecasted market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, and each segments usage (GB/month) and data traffic (EB/year)

4. The forecasted market size based on applications: Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, others

5. Market trends in the South Korea 5G market

6. Market drivers and challenges of the of the South Korea 5G market

7. Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

