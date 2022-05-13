Latin America Conjugate Vaccine Market Trends –Advancements in technology | 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Latin America Conjugate Vaccine Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. Latin America is a market with a significant growth rate for conjugate vaccines. The conjugate vaccine market in Latin America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% leading to revenue of USD 5.43 Bn by 2023. By volume, it is anticipated to reach 839.21 Million units by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 20.19%.

Countries in the Americas have been among the first few developing nations to introduce pneumococcal conjugate vaccines into their Expanded Programs on Immunization, with 34 countries and territories having introduced these vaccines as of September 2015.

Market Segmentation:

o Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type B, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and others.

o Based on end user, the market is segmented into paediatric and adult.

o By countries, the Latin American market is divided into Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of LATAM.

Key growth factors:

Latin America has a growing market owing to increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, government initiatives, and control strategies.

Threats and key players:

o The Latin America Conjugate Vaccine market is expected to grow positively. There are still a lot of gaps to be filled for a higher penetration of such vaccines among the masses. A dearth of data on Hib disease burden and limited awareness of Hib disease has resulted in a lack of advocacy for the introduction of Hib vaccine in some countries. Highly complicated manufacturing processes, pricing inefficiencies and lack of accessibility are some of the major obstacles in the growth path, which need to be addressed.

o Conjugate Vaccine providers operating in the market are Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Limited, etc.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Latin America conjugate vaccine market

2. Market drivers, and challenges in the Latin America conjugate vaccine market

3. Market trends in Latin America conjugate vaccine market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Latin America based on disease indication (pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines) by revenue and by volume

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Latin America by end user (paediatric and adult conjugate vaccines) by revenue and by volume

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of conjugate vaccines by countries (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of LATAM) by revenue and by volume

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments by revenue and by volume

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Latin American market

