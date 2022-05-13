Japan Digital Gaming Market [NEWS] Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Japan Digital Gaming Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Digital gaming in Japan is characterized by specific animation and localization of gaming content, and this has led to the emergence of a very different but huge video gaming business. There are about 70 million gamers in Japan, and mobile gaming is the most significant gaming platform among PCs, consoles and mobiles. The Japan Digital Gaming market is expected to grow at a significantly high CAGR through the forecast period of 2018-2023.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Japan presents a market with diverse preferences for all gaming platforms – PC, mobile, and console. Console gaming, in particular, receives a big boost in Japan in comparison to other Asian Digital Gaming markets, as the console manufacturing giants, like Sony, Nintendo, and Sega are headquartered in the country. Console gaming is very popular among gamers, but over time the trend is shifting towards mobile gaming. Mobile gaming revenue in Japan has exhibited high double-digit growth rates YOY since 2016.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, mobile games is the fastest growing segment as the Japanese gamers are increasingly preferring handheld and mobile devices for playing games on the go.

Key growth factors:

o Japan is technologically a very advanced country, and almost everyone in Japan has a smartphone of their own. The quality of performance of these smartphones is also very advanced and this drives the mobile gaming segment of the Digital Gaming market.

o The presence of several top gaming companies like Namco Bandai, Sega, Sony, and Konami is a very big driver for the Digital Gaming market in Japan as these big companies drive up the revenues for the same, in the country.

Threats and key players:

o One of the major challenges in the Japan Digital gaming market is that it is very difficult for any non-Japanese company to enter the market and make a name for itself. Gamers in Japan prefer localized content and languages, and thus 90% of the revenue from games comes from Japanese companies.

o Additionally, the regulatory bodies in Japan, often inhibit the growth of the market as they pursue regulatory measures to stream out harmful content in the games and try to control perceived gaming addictions.

o The key players in the Japan Digital Gaming market are Sony, Nintendo, Sega, Namco Bandai, Konami, etc.

Whats covered in the report?

o Overview of the Japan Digital Gaming market

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Japan Digital Gaming market

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market by platforms PC games, console games, and mobile games

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market by revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising)

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market by genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Market trends in the Japan Digital Gaming market

o Market drivers and challenges in the Japan Digital Gaming market

o Analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms

o Profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

o Get a broad understanding of the Japan Digital Gaming market and its segmentations – by platforms PC games, console games, and mobile games, by revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising), by genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Get specific drivers and challenges affecting the Japan Digital Gaming market and its segmentations (By platforms, by revenue models, by genres)

o Get specific trends occurring in the Japan Digital Gaming market

o Get analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms

o Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

