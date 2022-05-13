EU5 Digital Gaming Market [TOTAL SALES] Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | key Player 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the EU5 Digital Gaming Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Digital gaming is very popular in EU5 countries. Playing video games ranks among the top leisure activities for people of these countries. In fact, people in between the ages of 15 and 50 spend nearly as much time gaming as they do watching TV or socializing with family and friends, and opt for gaming as a way to spend time while stimulating the imagination and staying mentally fit. The EU5 Digital Gaming market is projected to register a double digit CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Gamers in the EU5 region prefer to play on all platforms and genres – from mobile, PC and console, to fast-developing sectors such as VR/AR and eSports of which Console gaming is the most preferred one fuelled by the higher disposable income of gamers in comparison to other developing countries of the world.

EU5 boasts of countries like France, which have a number of studios that are recognized worldwide for their expertise in the video-game industry, and Germany, where game developers and publishers are continuously building clusters, and international trade events such as Gamescom, Casual Connect Europe or the Serious Games Conference are held regularly. Also, countries like Spain, Italy and UK take a high interest in console gaming. The strong economic backbone of the countries clubbed with government support in the form form of special tax breaks to video game companies are driving the Digital Gaming market forward.

The EU5 Digital Gaming market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, the mobile gaming and console gaming segments are significant revenue generators.

Key growth factors:

o The high disposable income of the people of the countries in EU5 is a crucial driver for the growth of the digital games market. Also, the countries have robust gaming infrastructure with over 80% internet penetration and over 65% smartphone penetration on an average among mobile users in the countries.

o Government support in countries like France, where, in 2016, the government initiated a project to regulate and formally recognize eSports as a gaming segment, drives the digital games market in the region.

Threats and key players:

o The recent political turmoil such as Eurozone crisis, Brexit, etc., poses threats to the industry. Many gaming companies are planning to relocate to other politically stable areas from EU. This would disrupt the growth of gaming industry.

o The key players in the EU5 Digital Gaming market are Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Sony, Dhruva Interactive, etc.

Whats covered in the report?

o Overview of the EU5 Digital Gaming market

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the EU5 Digital Gaming market

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market by platforms PC games, console games, and mobile games

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market by revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising)

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market by genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Market trends in the EU5 Digital Gaming market

o Market drivers and challenges in the EU5 Digital Gaming market

o Analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms

o Profiles of major players operating in the market

o Get a broad understanding of the EU5 Digital Gaming market and its segmentations – by platforms PC games, console games, and mobile games, by revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising), by genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Get specific drivers and challenges affecting the EU5 Digital Gaming market and its segmentations (By platforms, by revenue models, by genres )

o Get specific trends occurring in the EU5 Digital Gaming market

o Get analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms

o Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

