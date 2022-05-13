Asia-Pacific Digital Gaming Market [ADVANTAGES] | 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Asia-Pacific Digital Gaming Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the largest digital gaming market in the world, with China being the biggest contributor to its growth. Among all digital activities, digital gaming has become one of the dynamic digital cultures, particularly for the youth of the region. The popularity of digital games in Asia Pacific is growing at an unprecedented rate. Mobile games have become extremely popular in the region, particularly in China and India. The Asia Pacific Digital Gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% leading to a massive revenue of USD 241.56 Bn by 2023.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Asia Pacific presents a market with diverse preferences for all gaming platforms- PCs, mobiles, and consoles. Though most of the revenues of digital games in 2017 came from mobile gaming, PC and Console gaming are also highly preferred. PC gaming is an important means of entertainment in the APAC region given the fact that Korea has a number of dedicated gaming rooms called PC bangs where gamers play multiplayer games, and digital games portal Steam (by VALVE) has unrestricted access to Chinese gamers. Also, Japan is home to major companies like Sega, NAMCO, etc., which contribute hugely to PC gaming revenues. Console gaming too is picking up in the region and is expected to see a stable growth rate. The increased exposure and development of the gaming industry in the region have boosted investment companies like Nazara Technologies from India have gone under the IPO radar in FY2018.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, mobile games is the fastest growing segment, as well as the biggest revenue generator, as most of the revenues, comes from China and India, which represent two of the most populous markets with huge potentials for growth.

By countries, the market is divided into China, Japan, India and South Korea. China is the highest revenue-generating country among the others.

Key growth factors:

The rise in disposable income of the people of the region is expected to result in higher expenditure on digital games and thereby increase adoption and usage. The improvement in technology and internet network access by companies like Reliance Jio in India through their disruptive market strategies, is expected to strengthen market growth as it is going to enable gamers to play digitally-downloadable games without any speed issues.

In addition to these, governments in the region regularly intervene in digital cultural industries and support gaming corporations through their legal and/or financial measures, primarily because digital gaming has become one of the most significant parts of their digital economies.

Threats and key players:

o Internet penetration and speed are not the same in all the countries in the region. Low internet penetration and speed in regions like South Asia often negatively impact the growth of the market.

o Additionally, regulatory bodies in certain countries like China and Japan, often inhibit the growth of the market as they pursue regulatory measures to stream out harmful content in the games and try to control perceived gaming addictions.

o The key players in the Asia Pacific Digital Gaming market are Tencent Games, Nintendo, GungHo Online, Dhruva Interactive, etc.

