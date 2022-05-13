BingX Joins Consensus 2022 as an Official Sponsor

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 May 2022 - BingX, the world's leading social trading platform, is proud to be a sponsor of Consensus 2022. Hosted by Coindesk, this is one of the world's biggest and longest-running cryptocurrency festivals.





From the 9th to the 12th of June this year, Consensus 2022 will be focusing on the future of digital finance and its mainstream impact. The festival is also designed to be interactive and will include elements of Web3 and emerging technologies.



"Consensus has always had this big tent approach," says Brad Spies, managing director of Consensus, "it deals with all of the different chains, finance, regulatory issues, and now NFTs, DAOs, the creator community. There's just so much happening in the space and there's so many industries that are touched by this event."



According to a report by CryptoDotCom, the number of global crypto users is expected to surpass the one billion milestone mark by the end of 2022 – up from just 295 million the previous year.



With the industry growing at an exponential rate, industry events like Consensus become critical meeting places for thought leaders, developers, academics, policymakers, and the community.



"Indeed, it is a great pleasure for BingX to be one of this year's sponsors of Consensus 2022. This is a grand opportunity to showcase and introduce BingX to the world as a community-driven and people-centric exchange. Through this event, we hope to expand our reach, learn and grow, while strengthening and establishing new relationships within the crypto arena." - Communication & Public Relations Director at BingX, Elvisco Carrington.



BingX lends a voice to and empowers the community. Being a proud sponsor creates this unique opportunity to grow, make connections and add value to the diverse community of blockchain, crypto, and Web3 enthusiasts as the world's leading social trading platform.





About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX has grown to become the world's leading social trading platform. It is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a safe, reliable, user-centric, and open ecosystem with intuitive copy trading features created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry with top and trending coins such as IOTA , Voyager, BNB, Rarible , Zenon & Bitcoin Gold. In the countries and regions where BingX operates, it has registered or obtained financial services licenses recognised and regulated by local governments.



#BingX





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.