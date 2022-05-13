Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 13, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;SSW;9;90%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and windy;93;81;Sunny and windy;90;74;W;21;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;Becoming cloudy;88;67;WSW;8;27%;74%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Not as warm;73;57;Mostly cloudy;73;62;E;10;79%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;63;52;Periods of sun;68;52;NE;7;62%;4%;7

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;52;38;Clouds and sun;56;38;N;7;47%;2%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A shower or two;68;60;Mostly sunny, nice;72;57;S;5;41%;2%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;77;44;Mostly sunny;75;50;WSW;11;44%;19%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning out cloudy;79;63;Morning t-storms;69;60;S;7;91%;94%;1

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;78;57;Lots of sun, nice;77;59;W;6;56%;3%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;59;53;Cloudy;66;58;WSW;9;70%;41%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;92;67;Sunny and breezy;98;73;NW;15;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;93;76;A morning shower;93;76;SSE;5;68%;74%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;79;66;Partly sunny;81;68;NW;10;78%;22%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;97;81;A thunderstorm;91;81;SW;6;72%;93%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;72;60;Periods of sun;74;62;SW;8;56%;3%;9

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;75;48;Sunshine, pleasant;77;52;SSE;9;23%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;85;62;Periods of sun;80;59;NNW;8;49%;4%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;66;53;Clouds and sun;70;49;NW;11;46%;7%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;65;53;A touch of rain;65;52;SE;6;79%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;83;63;Partly sunny;83;63;E;10;51%;6%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;72;55;Partly sunny;75;54;NNW;9;45%;3%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;68;45;Clouds and sun, nice;72;53;NE;4;62%;4%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;A t-storm around;79;59;NE;7;59%;93%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;75;57;Periods of sun;75;55;NW;8;44%;2%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;67;52;Some sun, pleasant;70;48;S;4;70%;12%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clearing;83;66;A shower in the a.m.;83;67;NNE;6;47%;69%;8

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;71;58;Rather cloudy;79;57;NE;5;37%;26%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, breezy;91;70;Breezy;89;69;N;15;32%;6%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;63;52;Mostly sunny;66;52;SSE;8;68%;4%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;86;67;A little a.m. rain;85;67;SE;3;61%;62%;5

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;97;81;Clouds and sun, warm;95;81;SSW;10;80%;9%;11

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;82;65;A morning t-storm;70;62;S;6;67%;80%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;84;80;Some sun, a t-storm;85;79;SW;10;78%;98%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;60;50;Partly sunny;61;46;WNW;14;58%;8%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;80;71;Partly sunny;81;73;W;6;80%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;92;73;Periods of sun, warm;95;71;SSE;7;44%;2%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;88;73;Sunshine and nice;88;73;SSE;10;66%;27%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;111;84;Hazy sun and hot;113;84;SE;7;13%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Sunshine and windy;75;46;Clouds and sun;79;50;N;6;19%;2%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;90;81;A thunderstorm;91;83;SE;6;72%;88%;3

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;95;75;Showers around;88;75;SE;4;70%;83%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;64;47;Periods of sun;62;46;ESE;7;71%;28%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partial sunshine;83;60;Showers around;72;58;NE;8;55%;93%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;73;63;Periods of sun, nice;73;62;SE;6;74%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;85;75;A couple of t-storms;84;75;NNE;8;89%;99%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;77;54;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;NE;4;44%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;A passing shower;86;70;NE;8;60%;81%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy;60;40;A shower;56;42;WNW;10;70%;91%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;A couple of t-storms;93;80;WSW;7;69%;84%;6

Hong Kong, China;Humid with downpours;82;74;Rain and a t-storm;83;75;ENE;5;83%;100%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;85;73;Mostly sunny;85;72;ENE;12;53%;31%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;99;79;Partly sunny;100;82;W;11;44%;3%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;106;76;Sunshine, very hot;108;80;NNE;10;15%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;76;53;Mostly sunny;78;55;SW;9;57%;2%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;ESE;6;73%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot this morning;102;85;Sunny and hot;104;91;NE;8;30%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;72;50;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;NNW;6;44%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;80;61;Mostly cloudy;81;60;NNE;8;19%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;103;84;Hazy, windy and warm;101;83;WSW;17;41%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;81;65;Humid with a t-storm;82;66;SW;5;71%;86%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;108;86;Sunny and very warm;109;87;NNW;6;14%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;70;55;A morning shower;68;51;W;10;46%;43%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;83;80;Increasingly windy;86;79;ENE;17;67%;40%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;74;A t-storm around;90;75;S;5;67%;64%;6

Kolkata, India;A shower and t-storm;96;85;Partly sunny;96;87;S;2;64%;11%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;95;78;A t-storm around;96;78;NW;5;69%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;30;Breezy in the p.m.;61;30;ENE;10;27%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;SSW;6;78%;67%;5

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;67;59;Clouds and sunshine;66;58;SSE;7;77%;3%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;SW;10;48%;27%;9

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;68;48;Partly sunny, nice;70;55;S;5;57%;27%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;85;63;Very warm;89;63;S;6;31%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;86;76;Clouds and sun;86;75;SSW;8;71%;10%;4

Madrid, Spain;Warm with sunshine;85;61;Clouds and sun, warm;85;59;WNW;5;42%;66%;8

Male, Maldives;A touch of rain;90;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;81;W;17;73%;90%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;ESE;4;81%;87%;4

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;82;S;6;53%;70%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A thick cloud cover;72;59;Cloudy with a shower;67;55;N;11;71%;51%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;80;52;Partly sunny;81;54;NNE;6;23%;2%;15

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;83;74;A t-storm around;85;73;SSE;8;64%;55%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;61;44;Rain and drizzle;57;44;W;12;73%;93%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;91;80;A t-storm around;91;79;SW;12;68%;55%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;68;49;Mostly sunny;67;56;SSE;5;68%;29%;3

Montreal, Canada;Warm with some sun;89;65;A t-storm around;87;65;SW;3;43%;93%;8

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;61;50;A little a.m. rain;61;48;WSW;3;47%;91%;4

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;91;85;Partly sunny, breezy;91;85;SW;14;67%;27%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;80;59;Clouds and sun;80;59;NE;8;56%;22%;11

New York, United States;A couple of showers;70;64;A shower or two;71;62;SSE;5;71%;94%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;85;60;High clouds;82;62;W;3;37%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;80;47;Partly sunny, warm;80;55;W;10;31%;44%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;71;66;Mainly cloudy;72;56;NNE;6;74%;69%;9

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;58;40;Periods of sun;60;39;WNW;8;38%;3%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Very warm;88;60;Very warm;85;62;S;10;47%;88%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;84;75;Cloudy;82;75;SE;8;69%;44%;2

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;NW;7;83%;94%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;88;76;Showers around;84;75;E;7;81%;93%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny;71;48;Periods of sun;76;57;E;5;55%;7%;7

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;66;56;An afternoon shower;69;54;SW;10;63%;85%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;82;A t-storm around;95;82;SW;5;69%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain this morning;87;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;N;10;82%;99%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Cloudy with a shower;93;73;Cloudy with a shower;94;73;E;6;56%;87%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;74;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;NW;6;31%;3%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;68;44;Warmer with sunshine;66;41;SW;6;33%;0%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;69;53;Cloudy with showers;68;54;E;8;73%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;81;59;Sunny and delightful;78;57;SSW;7;71%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;86;75;An afternoon shower;85;75;SSE;9;70%;79%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouding up, chilly;44;35;A little p.m. rain;48;42;E;11;64%;82%;3

Riga, Latvia;An afternoon shower;61;45;A couple of showers;57;45;W;9;74%;85%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;77;69;Clouds and sun, nice;77;66;ENE;7;72%;30%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;99;77;Hazy and breezy;95;75;NNW;14;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;Partly sunny;80;52;SW;6;49%;0%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;54;45;A little a.m. rain;58;46;S;4;59%;74%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;68;53;Sunshine;69;54;SW;9;62%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;64;A shower and t-storm;79;64;NE;6;78%;99%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;85;76;Breezy with a shower;85;75;ESE;15;70%;45%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Increasing clouds;79;65;A t-storm around;78;65;NNW;6;76%;44%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;82;59;Sunlit and pleasant;79;58;NE;10;13%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Abundant sunshine;67;43;Increasing clouds;67;40;SSW;2;53%;3%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Cloudy with a shower;87;74;Clearing, a shower;85;74;ENE;6;81%;93%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;86;62;Remaining very warm;86;57;SW;7;39%;44%;10

Seattle, United States;A touch of p.m. rain;57;46;Rain and drizzle;63;51;S;8;68%;95%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;76;48;Partly sunny;69;47;NW;6;32%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;66;57;Cloudy;72;59;NE;9;48%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;93;80;A t-storm around;92;80;ESE;6;70%;55%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;80;53;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;52;WSW;7;68%;86%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;85;77;Partly sunny;85;76;E;16;66%;70%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;62;45;Partly sunny;63;42;S;9;62%;85%;5

Sydney, Australia;Downpours;75;66;Nice with some sun;79;66;NW;7;72%;36%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;84;72;Rain and a t-storm;74;69;ENE;7;85%;100%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;60;44;A shower;57;46;WNW;9;66%;92%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy, not as warm;73;60;Cloudy, p.m. showers;73;58;ESE;7;65%;97%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and nice;72;48;Nice with sunshine;75;55;NE;9;47%;13%;9

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;76;57;Sunny and pleasant;75;62;S;8;23%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;82;67;Windy in the p.m.;84;71;NW;15;42%;4%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;A t-storm around;82;61;SE;4;54%;50%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with rain;71;66;Cloudy with a shower;79;61;ENE;5;82%;97%;2

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;68;55;A p.m. t-storm;65;56;NE;11;71%;91%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;71;60;Sunny and nice;78;64;SE;4;49%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;Plenty of sunshine;83;61;ESE;7;45%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasingly windy;55;22;Partly sunny;56;25;NNE;6;37%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;56;45;Cloudy with a shower;58;50;ESE;5;62%;97%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;74;58;Partly sunny;75;53;W;6;39%;3%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;92;76;A morning t-storm;94;76;ESE;2;62%;92%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;61;43;A couple of showers;58;44;W;12;72%;93%;4

Warsaw, Poland;An afternoon shower;71;50;A morning shower;66;49;WNW;15;48%;42%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;60;57;Brief p.m. showers;65;56;W;18;72%;92%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;90;78;A couple of t-storms;95;80;S;5;69%;98%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;69;46;Mostly cloudy;70;51;NE;3;43%;3%;10

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-13 21:44 GMT+08:00

