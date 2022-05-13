Alexa
WNBA's Griner appears in Moscow court for detention hearing

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 19:51
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Oct. 13, 2021, in P...

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a Moscow court Friday for a hearing on whether her detention will be extended.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.