Europe 3D Printing in Healthcare Market According to latest research on focusing on Leading Manufacturers

The 3D printing in healthcare market in Europe is expected to reach a value of USD 0.76 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% during 2018-2023.

3D printing can be defined as the process of building three-dimensional solid objects from digital designs. The creation of 3D printed objects is done using various additive processes. The additive processes involves laying down successive layers of a material until the desired object is created. Each of these layers can be visualized as a thinly-sliced horizontal cross-section of the final object. 3D printing is the exact opposite of subtractive manufacturing, which involves hollowing out/carving out pieces of metal or plastic from a mass. This process opens up opportunities for the production of complex shapes using less material in comparison to traditional manufacturing methods. In the field of medicine, this procedure is used to make several objects like prosthetics and implants, using several materials like metal, plastic, etc.

Europe has the most significant share of the 3D printing in healthcare market.

The market can be classified into three primary segments, based on technology, material, and type.

Based on region, the market is segmented into the European Union five (EU5) and the rest of Europe

Based on technology, the market can be segmented into laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (LBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

Based on material, the sub-segments are plastic, metal, ceramic and others.

Based on type, the sub-segments include prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others.

Key growth factors

Europe has strong and stable research and development infrastructure and with top-notch research in healthcare-related additive manufacturing along with a pool of educational institutions to provide relevant training for skill development.

In Europe, Germany has the highest incidences of self-reported hearing loss. The adoption rate of hearing aids by these people is 76%. Thus, there lies a huge unmet demand for hearing aids in the market. Since almost all hearing aids are 3D printed, the market in the European region is expected to grow positively. The situation is the same for dental implants. With an increasing number of procedures for dental implants, the need for customized procedures has risen.

Threats and key players

Most of the traditional manufacturing companies, which prefer doing things the old way, do not find it feasible to experiment with new technologies like 3D printing. Also, they do not research adequately in emerging use cases in the market, and this is inhibiting the faster penetration of the technology in the European region.

The key players are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Organovo, Renishaw and Formlabs.

