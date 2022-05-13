3D Printing in Healthcare Market Growth, Key Manufacturers and Industry Demand Analysis to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the 3D Printing in Healthcare Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The 3D printing in healthcare is expected to reach a value of USD 1.97 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% during 2018-2023.

3D printing can be defined as the process of building three-dimensional solid objects from digital designs. The creation of 3D printed objects is done using various additive processes. The additive processes involves laying down successive layers of a material until the desired object is created. Each of these layers can be visualized as a thinly-sliced horizontal cross-section of the final object. 3D printing is the exact opposite of subtractive manufacturing, which involves hollowing out/carving out pieces of metal or plastic from a mass. This process opens up opportunities for the production of complex shapes using less material in comparison to traditional manufacturing methods. In the field of medicine, this procedure is used to make several objects like prosthetics and implants, using several materials like metal, plastic, etc.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/3d-printing-in-healthcare-market/QI042

North America has the most significant share of the 3D printing in healthcare market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

The market can be classified into three primary segments based on technology, material, and type.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Based on technology, the market can be segmented into laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

Based on material, the sub-segments are plastic, metal, ceramic and others.

Based on type, the sub-segments include prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others.

The latest trend indicates extensive research to make 3D printed products commercially available.

Key growth factors

The increasing willingness of the people to customise their body parts, reduction in treatment and recovery time, and lower product prices compared to the ones manufactured using traditional methods, are giving an impetus to the 3D printing in healthcare market.

Unavailability of organs for transplants and lack of deceased organ donors or medical purposes results in people choosing the latest remedial measures, which in turn drives the market.

Threats and key players

A significant risk to the 3D printing in the healthcare market is the speed at which the tissues are built, since manufacturing these tissues takes a considerable amount of time. The maintenance of the cells for lengthy periods becomes a major challenge for large constructs.

Tissue vascularization is another factor which is acting as a threat to the further development of 3D printing in healthcare. The complexity of vasculatures across organs is proving to be difficult to replicate using 3D bioprinting.

The major players in the market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Organovo, Cellink, Renishaw, Formlabs, Prodways, Materialise, EnvisionTEC, and Aspect Biosystems.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/3d-printing-in-healthcare-market/QI042

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the 3D printing in healthcare market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the 3D printing in healthcare market.

3. Market trends in the 3D printing in healthcare market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the 3D printing in healthcare market.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technology segment (laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing and others).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the material segment (plastic, metal, ceramic and others).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the type segment (prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others).

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) market size data for 3D printing in healthcare market.

9. Analysis of the global 3D printing in healthcare market by value chain.

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for 3D printing in healthcare to determine the viability of the market.

2. Identify the developed and emerging markets for 3D printing in healthcare.

3. Identify the challenges and address them.

4. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

5. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow.

6. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

7. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide on the direction of further growth.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/3d-printing-in-healthcare-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/