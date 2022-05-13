Asia-Pacific Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market 2022 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Asia-Pacific Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a kind of cloud computing in which a third-party provider manages applications and makes them accessible to consumers over the internet. It removes the need for organizations to install and run applications on their computers or in their data centres, which eliminates the cost of hardware acquisition, provisioning and maintenance as well as software licensing, installation and support. The SaaS market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.28% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Based on the deployment model, the SaaS market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The private cloud and public cloud models are showing a positive trend in the market, and the companies are trying to employ the hybrid cloud model in the recent future. The public cloud market has the largest market share, whereas the hybrid cloud market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

Depending on application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM) and others. Other application types include web conferencing platforms, messaging applications and collaborations. HRM has the largest market share and is also predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, and others. The BFSI segment continues to hold the largest market share in the vertical segment. The manufacturing segment will be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Japan is leading in SaaS adoption in the Asia-Pacific region. The country accounts for at least 40% of the regions SaaS expenditure. There are barriers in the Japanese market for the entry of most of the global SaaS companies as there is a tendency for the organizations to opt for home-grown solutions.

Key growth factors

Asian businesses are trying to maintain cost and functionality for their continuously changing business requirements. The need for innovation, agility, flexibility and speed in the business process increases the demand for SaaS-based solutions. Also, the countries of Asia-Pacific are still developing and are not at par with the developed regions. So, the primary concern is always the cost-efficiency. SaaS vendors offer solutions with lower operational expenses that help drive margins.

Threats and key players

Asian organisations are still fighting non-tech issues in their institutions such as corruption, weak government administration and lack of purchasing power. These problems are much lower in the value chain. While solving these problems, incorporating SaaS in their systems seem to be either a distraction or luxury for their businesses.

The key players in the market are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce.

