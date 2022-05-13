Middle East and Africa Precision Medicine Market 2022 [IMPACT COVID-19], and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Middle East and Africa Precision Medicine Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The precision medicine market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow at a significant because the adoption of IoMT and healthcare technologies has picked up over the last few years. Pharmaceuticals and biotech companies are trying to enhance medication and precision medicine solutions in the region Diagnostic companies are trying to improve the healthcare sector by adopting various technologies. The adoption of technologies like new-generation sequencing and gene therapy are creating opportunities for the growth of precision medicine market in the region. The Middle East and Africa precision medicine market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.96%, leading to a revenue of USD 2.51 Bn by 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/middle-east-and-africa-precision-medicine-market/QI042

The Middle East and Africa precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments: based on ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies); based on therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases); based on technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics).

Diagnostic companies hold the largest share in the segment for ecosystem players and are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period of 2018-2023. Rising incidences of cancer globally implies that cancer therapeutics will be sought for its prevention as well treatment, because of which it will have the largest share of the therapeutics segment. Due to technological advancements, big data analytics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with regard to technologies for precision medicine.

Key growth factors

In the African countries, the rising prevalence of diseases like HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, etc., warrant the use of precision medicine, which will in turn, propel the market. The Middle East populations ability to afford precision medicine is another factor that can be attributed to its growth. Increasing demand for the customized medicine along with the adoption of technology in the region are driving the growth of precision medicine market.

Threats and key players

In the Middle East and African countries, out-of-pocket spending accounts for nearly half the total health-spending. Thus, many people have health insurance coverage, particularly in rural areas and among those who work in the informal sectors.

African countries have underdeveloped supply chains for medicines and often face challenges in maintaining an adequate medical workforce. One of the most pressing and unique challenges facing African healthcare systems is the shortage of adequately trained healthcare workers because of the lack of training programs, coupled with poor working conditions. These factors can hinder research and development in the precision medicine market.

The major players operating in the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market are Pfizer, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Induistries etc.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/middle-east-and-africa-precision-medicine-market/QI042

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market.

3. Market trends in the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market segmentation by ecosystem players(pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, healthcare IT specialists/big data companies) by revenue (USD Bn).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market segmentation by therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases) by revenue (USD Bn).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market segmentation by technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics) – by revenue (USD Bn).

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (UAE and Saudi Arabia) market size data (USD Bn) for the Middle East and Africa precision medicine market and its segmentations by ecosystem players(pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, healthcare IT specialists/big data companies), by therapeutics(cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases), and by technology(big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics, companion diagnostics).

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for precision medicine market to determine the viability of the market.

2. Determine the developed and emerging markets where precision medicine market is provided.

3. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

4. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

5. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

6. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

7. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

8. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/middle-east-and-africa-precision-medicine-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/