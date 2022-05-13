North America Precision Medicine Market [ADVANTAGES] 2022 Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the North America Precision Medicine Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Precision medicine is a highly effective, modern process of medical diagnosis and treatment of diseases using relevant data around a patients genetic make-up, supported by environmental and behavioral data. North America is the pioneer in adopting technological innovations and advancements in the healthcare sector, which will aid the growth of the market in this region. North America is the highest revenue generating region for the precision medicine market. The increasing adoption of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and the use of technologies like gene sequencing, diagnostics, etc., have fueled the growth of precision medicine in this region and the market is at a mature stage in countries like the U.S. and Canada. The North American market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.04%, leading to a revenue of USD 36.25 Bn by 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-precision-medicine-market/QI042

The North America precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments: based on ecosystem players: pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies; based on therapeutics: cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases; and based on technology: big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics.

The diagnostic tools companies are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period of 2018-2023, owing to a rise in the demand for precision medicine. Diagnostic tools and treatments play an important role in the development of precision solutions to determine whether a drug is appropriate for a patient or not.

In the therapeutics segments, cancer therapeutics is expected to show a high growth rate through the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key growth factors

Due to technological advancements in the healthcare sector in North America, the precision medicine market is going to emerge in the coming years. In 2015, the then-President of the United States, Barrack Obama, announced the launch of the Precision Medicine Initiative for a bold new research effort to revolutionize methods to improve health and treat diseases. Therefore, the precision medicine market is going to grow during the forecast period due government initiatives and policies that encourage such technologies.

Threats and key players

Threat to personal information like genetic data, DNA and RNA data, etc., is considered to be a barrier to the growth of the precision medicine market. Thus, the adoption of precision medicine can hit roadblocks due to concerns regarding consumer privacy and data protection. Moreover, the approvals required by pharmaceutical companies from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a particular drug or treatment is a time-consuming factor, which might be challenging and hinder the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the North America precision medicine market are Abbott, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, etc.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-precision-medicine-market/QI042

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the North America precision medicine market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the North America precision medicine market.

3. Market trends in the North America precision medicine market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the North America precision medicine market segmentation by ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies) by revenue (USD Bn).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the North America precision medicine market segmentation by therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases) by revenue (USD Bn).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the North America precision medicine market segmentation by technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics) – by revenue (USD Bn).

7. Historical, current and forecasted country- wise (U.S. and Canada) market size data (USD Bn) for the North America precision medicine market and its segmentations by ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies), by therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases), and by technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics).

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for precision medicine market to determine the viability of the market.

2. Determine the developed and emerging markets where precision medicine market is provided.

3. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

4. Develop strategies based on the drivers and trends and highlights for each of the segments.

5. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

6. Recognize the key competitors of the market and respond accordingly.

7. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide the direction for further growth.

8. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-precision-medicine-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/