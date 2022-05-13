Middle East and Africa Machine Learning Market [TOTAL SALES] Key Players and Analysis by 2022-2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Middle East and Africa Machine Learning Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The value of the machine learning market in Middle East and Africa is expected to reach USD 0.50 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1% during 2018-2023.

Machine learning the ability of computers to learn through experiences to improve their performance. Separate algorithms and human intervention are not required to train the computer. It merely learns from its past experiences and examples. In recent times, this market has gained utmost importance due to the increased availability of data and the need to process the data to obtain meaningful insights.

The market can be classified into four primary segments based on components, service, organization size and application.

Based on region, the market is segmented into The UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Based on components the market can be segmented into software tools, cloud and web-based application programming interfaces (APIs) and others.

Based on service, the sub-segments are composed of professional services and managed services.

Based on organization size, the sub-segments include small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Based on application, the market is divided into the sub-segments, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, healthcare, government and others.

The use of machine learning in healthcare has gained grounds in recent times. The hospitals in the Middle East are making use of the machine learning technologies for making a diagnosis of the diseases that may crop up in future, and for more precise analysis, prevention and treatment of individuals.

Key growth factors

The labour intensive sectors like retail and healthcare have taken up the use of machine learning to provide better consumer experiences. The urge for automation in these sectors is driving the machine learning market in the Middle East and Africa.

The high growth in the start-up culture with the government encouraging innovation has led them to make ample amount of investments in machine learning technologies, which in turn is driving the machine learning market.

Threats and key players

The adoption of machine learning in all the industries is going to be a slow process in Africa until and unless infrastructure and consumer spending power improves.

The unavailability of cohorts with adequate machine learning skills act as a barrier to the further development in the machine learning market.

The key players are Google Inc., Microsoft, IBM Watson, Amazon, and Intel.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the machine learning market in the Middle East and Africa.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the machine learning in the Middle East and Africa.

3. Market trends in the machine learning in the Middle East and Africa.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the machine learning market in the Middle East and Africa.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the components segment (software tools, cloud and web-based APIs and others).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the service segment (professional services and managed services).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the organisation size segment (SMEs and large enterprises).

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the application segment (BFSI, automotive, healthcare, government and others)

9. Historical, current and forecasted regional (The UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) market size data for machine learning market.

10. Analysis of machine learning market in the Middle East & Africa by value chain.

11. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for machine learning to determine the viability of the market.

2. Determine the developed and emerging markets for machine learning.

3. Identify the challenge areas and address them.

4. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

5. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow.

6. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

7. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide on the direction of further growth.

