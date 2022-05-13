Europe Nutritional Supplement Market [DRIVERS] 2022 Revenue and Forecast Till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Europe Nutritional Supplement Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Europe nutrition supplements market size was valued at USD 33.68 Bn in 2017 and is to witness a CAGR of 6.48% over the forecast period. An increasing number of Europeans are consuming dietary supplements as a preventive approach to health concerns. Consumers are slowly switching to herbal alternatives over pharmaceuticals due to their many side effects.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in Europe in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into U.K., Germany, Russia and Others (Rest of Europe).

Key growth factors

Presence of a large number of commercialized products and a wide base of target consumers is one of the key market drivers. Growing health awareness among consumers and increasing willingness to spend on nutrition and dietary supplements are also boosting the growth of the market.

Threats and key players

High prices of raw materials and stringent European Union regulations regarding the manufacturing of supplements are some of the major challenges.

The key players operating in the Europe nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Nestle Nutritionals and Pfizer Inc.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

2. Market drivers, challenges, in Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

3. Market trends in Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals) by revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Nutritional Supplements by countries Italy, Germany, Russia and others (Rest of Europe) by revenue

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments by revenue

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Europe market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

