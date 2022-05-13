Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market [HOW-TO GAIN] End-use and Regional Demand

Quadintel published a new report on the Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market was worth USD 44.02 Bn in 2017. This market is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 14.63% from the period of 2018 to 2023. Personalized nutrition is emerging as a major trend in this market. Growing awareness about the need for nutritional supplements in China and India is acting in favour of the market.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in Asia-Pacific in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into China, India, Japan and Others (Rest of Asia-Pacific).

Key growth factors

Increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of dietary supplements and wide product availability are some of the major drivers in Asia-Pacific. Increase in the disposable income allows people to spend more on nutritional supplements. The use of traditional herbal supplements such as tulsi, aswagandha and turmeric due to their medicinal benefits is also a key driver for this market.

Threats and key players

Lack of awareness about the dosage of nutritional supplements and strict government regulations and guidelines is considered to be one of the challenges for this market.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market are Abbott Nutritionals, GlaxoSmithKline, Amway Asia-Pacific Ltd , Bayer AG and Arkopharma Laboratories.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market

2. Market drivers, challenges, in Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market

3. Market trends in Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Asia-Pacific market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals) by revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Asia-Pacific market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Nutritional Supplements by countries China, India, Japan and others (Rest of Asia-Pacific) by revenue

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments by revenue

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Asia-Pacific market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

