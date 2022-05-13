Nutritional Supplement Market [HOW TO INCREASE] Key Players, and Region – Forecast

Quadintel published a new report on the Nutritional Supplement Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Nutritional supplement are substances that provide adequate amounts of essential nutrients required for the better functioning of human bodies. It contains vitamins, proteins, herbs, meal supplements, sports nutrition and other related products that are used to improve the nutritional content of the diet. They are added to the diet to boost the overall health and energy, to provide support to the immune system and to reduce the risk of illness. The global nutritional supplement market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.01%, leading to a global revenue of USD 245.43Bn by 2023.

The nutritional supplement market is segmented on the type of ingredients (vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanicals) and end users (infants and adults). Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the nutritional supplement market due to the growing demand in China, Japan and India.

Key growth factors

The increasing consumer awareness for healthy living and healthy diet, increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles, prevention of diseases , awareness towards weight management among working professionals, development in the retail and pharmaceutical industries, innovation in product offerings, modernization of retail channels are some of the key factors that are driving the nutritional supplement market.

Threats and key players

Although the nutritional supplement market is expected to have a positive growth worldwide, factors such as lack of awareness about the consumption of dosage of nutrition supplements, negative publicity, fake product claims may hinder the growth of the market.

Some of the major players in the nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife International, DSM, Nestle Nutritionals, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline Limited, Glanbia Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arkopharma Laboratories.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

