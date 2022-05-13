North America Edge Computing Market [FACTORS] Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research

Quadintel published a new report on the North America Edge Computing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The North America edge computing market is expected to reach USD 2.43 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 28.7%. Edge computing brings data processing nearer to IoT sensors to decrease latency and improve efficiency. The internet of things is driven by huge volumes of data generated from activities in our day-to-day lives. Collecting, sending, and processing massive quantities of data requires companies to act intelligently, quickly, and make better business decisions. Edge computing is a network of data centers that store and process data locally before sending them to centers or cloud. It optimizes computing to avoid disruptions in sending and receiving data.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-edge-computing-market/QI042

The North America edge market is classified into applications and end users. Based on applications, it is further sub-classified into smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and others. Other applications include edge computing in gaming and e-commerce. Smart cities holds the largest market share. The concept of smart cities is expanding in the US. New York City and Boston city are among the leading smart city initiatives in this region.

Based on end users industries, edge computing network are used in the manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer appliances. The IT and telecommunication sector is expected to grab the largest market share and grow at the highest CAGR. The region is leading in 5G deployments. Most North American service providers are moving towards the commercial launch of 5G.

Based on regions, the market is divided into the United States and Canada. The U.S. would secure the highest market because it has leveraged the utilisation of digital infrastructure. This emerging technology has gained transaction owing to the limitation of cloud-based analytics systems

Key growth factors

The internet of things is trending in North America. With more IoT devices getting connected, the regions market has seen broader adoption of edge computing solutions across all the verticals. The presence of connectivity networks will act as a driving factor to facilitate the adoption of edge computing.

The average number of digital devices available to the citizen is increasing exponentially. People are better connected with enhanced access to brand and content. The gaming and e-commerce markets are booming in this region. This would widen the opportunity of edge computing.

Threats and key players

The crucial challenges faced by this region is lack of skill, understanding, problem with standardisation and implementation of the network. This emerging technology is facing the problem of deployment, i.e. challenging to optimise spectrum usage.

The key players in the North America edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, and Amazon.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-edge-computing-market/QI042

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the North America edge computing market.

2. The current and forecasted regional (United States and Canada) market size data for the North America edge computing market, based on applications: smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and other; based on end users industries: manufacturing, energy and utility, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, consumer appliances, transportation and logistics.

3. Market trends in the North America edge computing market.

4. Market drivers and challenges in the North America edge computing market.

5. Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for the North America edge computing market by application and end user industries to determine the viability of the business.

3. Formulate a product marketing strategy based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement.

4. Identify the gap areas and address them.

5. Develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-edge-computing-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/