COVID shuts down in-person classes at almost 2,000 schools in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of schools affected by the current COVID-19 surge reached almost 2,000, while the number of students infected by the virus exceeded 70,000, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced Friday (May 13).

According to the latest data, 1,927 schools had canceled at least part of their in-person classes, CNA reported. The list included 348 schools switching completely to online classes due to COVID infections among students and teachers.

The MOE began collecting information about the number of infected students on April 20, 2021, and since then, 72,427 students tested positive for COVID. The figure marked an increase of 6,942 or more than 10% since the previous day, the MOE said.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced a single-day record of 65,385 local COVID infections Thursday (May 12), while the number dropped slightly to 64,972 Friday, though the number of deaths more than doubled to 41.

Amid concern about the fact that most children have not been vaccinated against COVID, public and military hospitals were in the process of establishing special emergency channels for the treatment of children aged six or below. The access channels will help speed up their access to emergency care and avoid crowding, CNA reported.

