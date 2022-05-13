Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

COVID shuts down in-person classes at almost 2,000 schools in Taiwan

Public hospitals set up special treatment channels for children aged 6 or below

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/13 20:48
New Taipei has set up a special center to handle COVID at schools. (CNA, New Taipei City Government photo)

New Taipei has set up a special center to handle COVID at schools. (CNA, New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of schools affected by the current COVID-19 surge reached almost 2,000, while the number of students infected by the virus exceeded 70,000, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced Friday (May 13).

According to the latest data, 1,927 schools had canceled at least part of their in-person classes, CNA reported. The list included 348 schools switching completely to online classes due to COVID infections among students and teachers.

The MOE began collecting information about the number of infected students on April 20, 2021, and since then, 72,427 students tested positive for COVID. The figure marked an increase of 6,942 or more than 10% since the previous day, the MOE said.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced a single-day record of 65,385 local COVID infections Thursday (May 12), while the number dropped slightly to 64,972 Friday, though the number of deaths more than doubled to 41.

Amid concern about the fact that most children have not been vaccinated against COVID, public and military hospitals were in the process of establishing special emergency channels for the treatment of children aged six or below. The access channels will help speed up their access to emergency care and avoid crowding, CNA reported.
schools
COVID-19
school closures
Ministry of Education

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine enters WHO data analysis trial stage
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine enters WHO data analysis trial stage
2022/05/13 12:39
17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
2022/05/12 16:29
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
2022/05/12 14:13
Saliva rapid test kits now on sale at pharmacy chains in Taiwan
Saliva rapid test kits now on sale at pharmacy chains in Taiwan
2022/05/12 10:24
Taiwan residents can now import rapid COVID tests
Taiwan residents can now import rapid COVID tests
2022/05/11 17:31

Updated : 2022-05-13 21:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
170 pigs struck by lightning in western Taiwan
170 pigs struck by lightning in western Taiwan