Taipei Freeway Marathon to go ahead in New Taipei on Sunday

Theme of event is 'Face Equality' to support victims of facial disfigurement

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/13 19:37
The Taipei Freeway Marathon is scheduled for the morning of May 15. 

The Taipei Freeway Marathon is scheduled for the morning of May 15.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The northbound lanes of the No. 1 Freeway between Xizhi and Wugu in New Taipei City will be closed Sunday (May 15) from 2 a.m. until noon for the Taipei Freeway Marathon, reports said Friday (May 13).

The annual event, which debuted in 1995, was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Though Taiwan is facing another surge of local infections, Sunday’s run will go ahead as planned, UDN reported.

The run starts at 5:30 a.m., with 12,000 people expected to compete in a full 42.195 kilometer marathon, a half marathon, and 10 km and 3 km races. New Taipei City police warned that even though the runs take place on the freeway, other roads in the area will be affected due to drivers seeking alternative routes.

The theme of this year’s race is “Face Equality,” indicating respect for people with facial disfigurement, including burn victims. About 120 individuals with facial disfigurement have reportedly registered to run in the marathon.
Updated : 2022-05-13 20:06 GMT+08:00

