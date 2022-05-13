Meta Taiwan launches metaverse-inspired art exhibition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The three-day exhibition “Art Reimagined” featuring imagined metaverses from Taiwan's artists will open on Saturday (May 14) at Huashan 1914 Creative Park.

Established by the company formerly known as Facebook and Taiwan’s Institute for Information Industry (III), Asia’s first Meta XR Hub opened May 6 near Yuanshan metro station. It aims to make the metaverse a reality through art and culture, commerce, and social welfare.

A collaboration with Taiwan Creative Content Agency, Meta launched its first exhibition with visual artist Yao Jui-chung (姚瑞中), Jam Wu (吳耿禎), and Indigenous musician Abao (阿爆).

Using Instagram, with augmented reality and virtual reality, the audience can interact with the centerpieces.

For example, in Yao’s 900 cm-wide painting titled “8 Days a Week” he hangs out with Taiwan’s modern artists. The humorous abstract artist Wu Tung-lung (吳東龍) and Yao play mahjong while music critic Ma Shih-fang (馬世芳) listens to high-end radio equipment in the forest.

According to Yao, he finished the painting six years ago, but there have been a number of innovations for the collaboration with Meta, including new features such as audio and face-swapping games.

The award-winning Paiwan diva, Abao, performs “Inauljaceng” in her piece, which was designed by artist Reretan Pavavaljung (磊勒丹‧巴瓦瓦隆). According to the organizer, the wedding song is a blessing to the bride and visitors can create their own wedding dress out of virtual traditional Paiwan costumes.

Contemporary artist Wu’s sculpture “Myth, Symbol Tree, and Missing Animals” is made of stainless steel and is on display along with a surreal crown-like sculpture built through augmented reality. Wu used Chinese traditional paper-cutting techniques to create the metal work, which reflects cultural discrepancies.

The exhibition will open on Saturday for free, and run until Monday. For more information, visit the website.



Yao Jui-chung and his work. (Taiwan News photo)



Wu Tung-lung's work on display. (Taiwan News photo)



Wu Tung-lung and his AR work. (Taiwan News photo)