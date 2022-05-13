Alexa
Taiwan taxi fleet rolls out disinfection, food delivery services amid COVID surge

Taiwan Taxi supplies a rise in demand for household disinfection services

  146
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/13 17:08
Taiwan Taxi rolls out disinfection service. (Taiwan Taxi photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Taxi has launched services that cater to the needs of the fresh-out-of-quarantine and the elderly, as COVID cases continue to rise.

One of Taiwan’s major cab-hailing companies, Taiwan Taxi’s home clean-up service covers household cleaning and disinfection using non-toxic detergents for the safety of humans and pets. All crew members have been fully vaccinated, according to the company.

The service is touted as ideal for those who have contracted COVID-19 or are potentially exposed after their mandatory isolation ends, to ensure a virus-free living environment.

In addition, Taiwan Taxi’s iLINK motorcycle delivery is working with Silver Gate for Elders, a food courier platform for seniors, to send food to those that live alone and who may have difficulty preparing food.

Riders will have a chat with the recipients and check on them as they deliver meals. They will register the condition of the elderly person via an app and the service also allows for prompt reporting should an emergency arise.
