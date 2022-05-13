Airport Baggage Handling System Market  Size, Impact of COVID-19 And Future Opportunity Outlook 2021 2027

The Global Baggage Handling System market size was valued at USD 9.71 billion in 2019, is predicted to reach USD 16.12 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.60% from 2020-2030. Baggage Handling System refers to a conveyor system that transports verified luggage from check-in counters to the area defined for loading luggage into airplanes. Besides, it is also used for the transportation of luggage from airplane to the baggage claim area. This system aims at ensuring the correct location of the luggage, hence avoiding the loss of luggage. The entire system consists of different sensors, barcode readers, RFID tags and such other technologies to make the process much easier in a long run.

Market Dynamics and Trends:



The upsurge in global population, rapid urbanization, increasing preference towards air travel, reasonable ticket fares, as well as increase in disposable incomes, are the market dynamics responsible for propelling the market growth. Besides, higher technological developments at global level, advanced infrastructures, as well as innovative product launches by the market players are anticipated to fuel-up the global Airport Baggage Handling System market growth in coming future. However, higher cost of maintenance and drawback of system failure are the factors responsible to slow-down the growth of Airport Baggage Handling System market during the forecast period. On the other hand, factors such as increased use of robotics, upsurge in R&D activities, construction of new airports as well as modernization of existing, are paving the way for several profitable opportunities in the global Airport Baggage Handling System market.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The global Airport Baggage Handling System market share analysis is based on airport class, service, type, technology, and geography. Based on airport class, the market is segmented into class A, Class B, and Class C. Based on service, the market is fragmented into self-service and assisted service. Based on type, the market is categorized into conveyer and destination coded vehicle. Based on technology, the market is fragmented into barcode and RFID. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis:



North America is expected to dominate the global Airport Baggage Handling System market, accounting for the highest market shares. This is attributable to factors such as thriving aerospace industry, high R&D investments, infrastructure advancements as well as technological developments.



Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth with a consistent increase in the market share throughout the forecast period, owing to the modernization of airport and improvement of aircraft turnaround time. Furthermore, increase in disposable income, upsurge in tourism industry as well as growing demand for higher operational efficiency are expected to enhance the growth of Airport Baggage Handling System market.

Competitive Landscape:



Some of the major market players of the global Airport Baggage Handling System market include Beumer Group, Siemens AG, G&S Airport Conveyor, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Vanderlande Industries B.V., Pteris Global Limited, Grenzebach Group, Fives Group, Glidepath Group and Logplan LLC among others.



The past endeavors, present developments and futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall growth of the Airport Baggage Handling System market. For instance, in October 2019, the Royal Schiphol Group awarded its future contracts of the baggage handling project to BEUMER Group, with an objective to expand, replace and/or modify Amsterdam Schiphol Airport’s baggage handling system over the coming years.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:



Global Baggage Handling System market – By Airport Class

Class A

Class B

Class C

Global Baggage Handling System market – By Service

Self Service

Assisted Service

Global Baggage Handling System market -By Type



Conveyer

Destination Coded Vehicle

Global Baggage Handling System market -By Technology

Barcode

RFID

Global Baggage Handling System market -By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

