AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 14:52
A territorial defence man poses for a photo next to cars destroyed during the Russian occupation in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Saturday, May ...
A cat is examined by a judge during the Sofiscat international feline beauty contest in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea A...
A peacock stands in a cage under a bridge in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A woman passes by a mural depicting the Russian President Vladimir Putin that reads: ''Brother'' vandalized with paint, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday,...
Russian Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Sergey Andreev is covered with red paint in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 9, 2022. Protesters have thrown red p...
A Ukrainian serviceman and a worker carry the body of a Russian soldier into a refrigerated train in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The bodi...
A man rides his scooter over a hill in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, talks with French president Emmanuel Macron, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Pho...
A Ukrainian emergency worker stands next to the bodies of Russian soldiers in the village of Vilkhivka, recently retaken by Ukrainian forces near Khar...
Rosa Linn from Armenia singing Snap performs during rehearsals at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bru...
Soldiers carry a coffin with remains of a volunteer soldier Oleksandr Makhov, a well-known Ukrainian journalist, killed by the Russian troops, at St M...
A farmer drives his tractor over a field in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Cars with dignitaries leave Buckingham Palace for the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Queen...
''Las Doncellas'' (White Virgins), hold baskets covered with white cloth, transporting loaves of bread on their heads, during the ''Bread Procession o...
From left, Britain's Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, left, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall walk down the stairs, during a Royal...
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a site after an airstrike by Russian forces in Bahmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

May 6-May 12, 2022

From the third month of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and efforts to evacuate civilians, to the state opening of the British Parliament and the royal garden party in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petr Josek in Prague.

