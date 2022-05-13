Alexa
Taipei book fair will go live in June despite COVID surge

June 2-7 Taipei International Book Exhibition is first in-person book fair since 2019

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/13 15:46
June's Taipei International Book Exhibition will be the first physical version of the book fair since 2019.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE) will open to visitors in early June after having been limited to a virtual format, reports said Friday (May 13).

The decision announced by the Ministry of Culture was not entirely expected, since Taiwan has had to fight a steep surge of local COVID-19 transmissions. On Friday, the country confirmed 64,972 local COVID cases and a record 41 deaths.

Nevertheless, the ministry said the 30th edition of the book fair would go ahead as planned on June 2-7 without delay or change of format, CNA reported. For the first time since 2019, the expo will welcome in-person visitors at Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), with France as the guest of honor.

A consensus to go ahead with the physical version of the event was reached following detailed discussions between the ministry, the Taipei Book Fair Foundation and the publishing sector, said Culture Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得). He added he would respect any decision by individual exhibitors or publishers not to take part in the book fair, the CNA report said.

The first TIBE took place in 1987 and grew into one of the largest international book events in Asia, attracting 580,000 visitors during its most recent physical version, in 2019.
Taipei International Book Exhibition
TIBE
book fair
Taipei Book Fair Foundation
Ministry of Culture

