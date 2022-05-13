Taiwan reports record 41 COVID deaths, surpasses 1,000 total deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (May 13) reported a single-day record of 41 COVID deaths, but the majority had underlying conditions.

During a press conference, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 64,972 local COVID cases and confirmed 39 imported ones, bringing the total case count to 635,870. Chen announced 41 deaths, bringing the COVID death toll to 1,009. The previous daily record for COVID deaths was 37, reported on June 5, 2021.

The 41 COVID deaths announced on Friday include 18 men and 23 women ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 8 to May 10 and dates of death from May 2-10.

Among these deaths was an elderly man in his 90s who lost consciousness at his home. He was rushed by paramedics to a hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that 40 out of the 41 deaths had underlying health conditions, such as cancer. Of these deaths, 21 had not been vaccinated, six had only received one vaccine dose, and 20 were over the age of 80.

In addition, there were 217 moderate and severe cases reported on Friday, with 52 critically ill, which is also a new single-day record high. Among these cases is a new mother who had no history of chronic diseases and had not been vaccinated.

After she gave birth at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic, she suffered heavy bleeding, combined with shock and respiratory distress. She was transferred to a hospital for emergency treatment.

The woman is on a ventilator at an intensive care unit and her condition has stabilized after receiving treatment. Her baby is also reported to be safe. This marks the first severe case reported during childbirth in Taiwan.

From Jan. 1 to May 12, Taiwan reported 544,161 COVID cases, of which 542,971 or 99.78% were asymptomatic or mild cases.