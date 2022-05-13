Busbar Trunking System Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Busbar Trunking System Market to reach USD 11 billion by 2025. Busbar Trunking System Market valued approximately USD 5.90 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

. Rising energy consumption because of increasing urbanization & industrialization, cost & operational benefits of busbar over cables and increasing concerns towards energy efficiency are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Busbar Trunking System Market. Besides this, the unstable cost of raw material hinders the market growth. A busbar is used in power distribution that conducts electricity inside a switchboard, distribution board, and other electrical devices. Busbar trunking system distributes the electric power by using aluminium or copper busbar with proper protection to provide damage prevention of cables by any means. Busbars are becoming popular because they provide more safety and convenience. The busbar has several benefits over traditional cables, the low trunking and cabling cost and the installation time is also less than traditional cables. Busbar trunking systems are mainly implemented in those applications where a quick electricity supply is required like remote areas. The busbar trunking systems can be categorized on the basis of power ratings which include low, medium and high power, type of insulation of air insulated and sandwich insulation. Some of the developing nations including Africa and the Asia Pacific are increasing investment to expand of distribution and transmission network to fulfill electricity demand in the remote and off-grid areas which has raised the demand of busbar trunking systems.

The regional analysis of Global Busbar Trunking System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Conductor:

§ Copper

§ Aluminum



By Power Rating:

§ Low Power

§ Medium Power

§ High Power



By End-User:

§ Utilities

§ Industrial

§ Commercial

§ Residential

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025



The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, PLC., GE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Larsen & Toubro, C&S Electric Limited, Legrand SA, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, IBAR (EMEA) Ltd., KGS Engineering Ltd., Megabarre Group, Naxso S.R.L, DBTS Industries SDN. BHD., E.A.E Elektrik A.S., Entraco Power, Gersan Elektrik as, Graziadio & C. S.P.A,. Nova Ltd., Pogliano S.R.L and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.



Target Audience of the Global Busbar Trunking System Market in Market Study:



§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

