Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 64,972 local COVID cases on Friday (May 13) and a record 41 deaths.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 39 imported cases, bringing the total case count to 635,870. The 41 deaths announced that day brought the country's COVID death toll to 1,009.

Local cases

The local cases include 30,657 males, 34,292 females, and 23 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. With 22,483, New Taipei City reported the most cases, followed by 11,613 in Taipei City, 9,434 in Taoyuan City, 3,708 in Taichung City, 3,664 in Kaohsiung City, 2,357 in Tainan City, 2,036 in Keelung City, 1,626 in Hsinchu County, 1,425 Yilan County, 1,169 in Changhua County, 1,154 in Pingtung County, 1,008 Hualien County, 742 in Miaoli County, 580 in Yunlin County, 579 in Hsinchu City, 348 in Taitung County, 317 in Nantou County, 314 in Chiayi County, 228 in Chiayi City, 104 in Penghu County, 65 in Kinmen County, and 18 in Lienchiang County.