Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths

22,483 COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 11,613 in Taipei, and 9,434 in Taoyuan

  1134
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/13 14:15
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 64,972 local COVID cases on Friday (May 13) and a record 41 deaths.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 39 imported cases, bringing the total case count to 635,870. The 41 deaths announced that day brought the country's COVID death toll to 1,009.

Local cases

The local cases include 30,657 males, 34,292 females, and 23 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. With 22,483, New Taipei City reported the most cases, followed by 11,613 in Taipei City, 9,434 in Taoyuan City, 3,708 in Taichung City, 3,664 in Kaohsiung City, 2,357 in Tainan City, 2,036 in Keelung City, 1,626 in Hsinchu County, 1,425 Yilan County, 1,169 in Changhua County, 1,154 in Pingtung County, 1,008 Hualien County, 742 in Miaoli County, 580 in Yunlin County, 579 in Hsinchu City, 348 in Taitung County, 317 in Nantou County, 314 in Chiayi County, 228 in Chiayi City, 104 in Penghu County, 65 in Kinmen County, and 18 in Lienchiang County.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
Omicron cases
Omicron infections
Covid deaths
Omicron deaths
Taiwan Covid case count
Taiwan Covid deaths

RELATED ARTICLES

Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
2022/05/12 16:29
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
2022/05/12 14:13
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
2022/05/11 14:12
Taiwan residents will soon be able to import rapid COVID test kits
Taiwan residents will soon be able to import rapid COVID test kits
2022/05/10 17:26
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 50,780 local COVID cases, surpasses 400,000 total infections
2022/05/10 14:16

Updated : 2022-05-13 14:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US National Intelligence head warns threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan has grown
US National Intelligence head warns threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan has grown