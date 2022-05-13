Taiwan’s MediaTek introduces new Genio 1200 AIot chip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek unveiled its new Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Genio platform and the first chip in this lineup, the Genio 1200, earlier this week.

The Genio 1200 is equipped with an octa-core CPU, five-core graphics, a dual-core AI processor, and advanced multimedia engines, according to MediaTek. It’s designed for smart home appliances, industrial IoT applications, and other AI-embedded devices.

MediaTek’s new AIoT chip can also process ultra-high definition displays and camera inputs from a variety of computer vision applications. The Genio 1200 supports high-speed interfaces, including PCI-Express, USB 3.1, and GbE MAC, and also supports MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E and sub-6 5G modules, the company said.

The chip is being manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s 6 nm process technology. The Genio 1200 is slated to hit the markets in the second half of 2022, MediaTek said.

While the Genio 1200 is meant for the premium AIoT market, MediaTek is also planning to release the Genio 500, Genio 350, and Genio 130 for the mid-tier and entry-level sectors.