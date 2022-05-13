Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan promises benefits for military reservists

Legislative Yuan approves paid leave and tax benefits

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/13 13:49
Reservists can expect benefits starting from their fifth round of training. 

Reservists can expect benefits starting from their fifth round of training.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Military reservists who complete five rounds of training will be eligible for a special bonus, the Legislative Yuan decided Friday (May 13).

Facing China’s aggressive military stance, Taiwan has been beefing up its reservist system, launching a new agency in January, while calling up recently discharged military personnel to return for 14 days of training.

In a move to make the system more attractive, lawmakers on Friday approved a motion to give financial benefits to reservists starting from their fifth call-up and valid retroactively from Jan. 1, CNA reported. At the same time, the reservists will be able to receive a cut in income tax worth 150% of their salary during the period of the call-up, though the tax exemption cannot be used in combination with other tax benefits, the report said.

A total of 15,000 people are expected to be called up for two weeks of training during 2022, the first year of the new system. The early rounds of training began in March and the performance of the reservists have drawn extensive media coverage, especially as the Russian invasion of Ukraine underscored the need for more efficient military reservist and territorial defense systems.
reserve forces
reserve soldiers
reservists
reservist training
Legislative Yuan
tax breaks

RELATED ARTICLES

DPP lawmaker, NGOs slam university over alleged labor violations involving Filipino students
DPP lawmaker, NGOs slam university over alleged labor violations involving Filipino students
2022/05/08 20:00
Taiwan's defense minister says Omicron will not interrupt reservist retraining
Taiwan's defense minister says Omicron will not interrupt reservist retraining
2022/05/06 12:16
Taiwan sends Seoul office staff to attend S Korean presidential inauguration
Taiwan sends Seoul office staff to attend S Korean presidential inauguration
2022/05/05 17:48
Taiwan lawmakers want to include security guards in civil defense system
Taiwan lawmakers want to include security guards in civil defense system
2022/05/03 14:16
Hsinchu Reserve Brigade begins 2nd day of new reservist training
Hsinchu Reserve Brigade begins 2nd day of new reservist training
2022/04/18 17:20

Updated : 2022-05-13 14:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Indonesian mourning for mother leaps from 3rd floor of Taiwan quarantine hotel
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 57,188 local COVID cases, surpasses 500,000 total infections
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan could ease border restrictions, downgrade COVID in July
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
Record 17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military helicopters enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US National Intelligence head warns threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan has grown
US National Intelligence head warns threat of Chinese invasion of Taiwan has grown