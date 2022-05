A Leco Amazon Indigenous person attends a ceremony where agreements are signed that aim to conserve biodiversity in the protected areas of Madidi, whe... A Leco Amazon Indigenous person attends a ceremony where agreements are signed that aim to conserve biodiversity in the protected areas of Madidi, where the Leco live, as well as the Indigenous areas of Pion Lajas and Apolobamba, at the Vice President office in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, May 9, 2022. The Indigenous live from hunting and fishing along the Madidi river and say their way of life is being threatened by gold mining. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)