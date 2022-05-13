Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 09:57
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 221
Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197
Providence 72 36 25 5 6 83 199 192
WB/Scranton 76 35 33 4 4 78 209 225
Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209
Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226
Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225
Lehigh Valley 76 29 32 10 5 73 195 239
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 72 43 20 8 1 95 246 206
Syracuse 76 41 26 7 2 91 242 229
Laval 72 39 26 5 2 85 246 231
Belleville 72 40 28 4 0 84 219 218
Rochester 76 37 29 7 3 84 254 270
Toronto 72 37 30 4 1 79 243 244
Cleveland 76 28 35 8 5 69 207 262
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 76 50 16 5 5 110 261 194
Manitoba 72 41 24 5 2 89 228 204
Milwaukee 76 39 28 5 4 87 229 228
Rockford 72 37 30 4 1 79 223 221
Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230
Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209
Grand Rapids 76 33 35 6 2 74 209 240
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 68 45 16 5 2 97 242 185
Ontario 68 41 18 5 4 91 259 219
Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207
Abbotsford 68 39 23 5 1 84 230 200
Bakersfield 68 37 21 5 5 84 225 192
Henderson 68 35 28 4 1 75 209 203
San Diego 68 28 33 4 3 63 197 223
Tucson 68 23 39 5 1 52 182 268
San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 1

Manitoba 5, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 10, Ontario 1

Stockton 3, Bakersfield 2

Thursday's Games

Laval 4, Syracuse 1

Springfield 6, WB/Scranton 2

Chicago 6, Rockford 2

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 11 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-13 11:56 GMT+08:00

