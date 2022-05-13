Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese citizens have vented their anger online over the country’s beefed-up border control that have seen passports of some “cut up” right at airports by immigration officials.

Beijing has tightened its rules on passport application and renewal since last summer to discourage non-urgent travel in a bid to curb the spread of the virus in line with its zero-COVID policy. The move has led to widespread complaints about citizens being given a hard time at border checkpoints.

A resident who recently arrived in Guangzhou from Dubai said he/she was interrogated about the purpose of the trip upon arrival. Another student who was going to Canada for study alleged that his/her passport was shredded by officials after they learned that he/she would be attending virtual classes there, and they believed “there was no need to travel overseas for classes conducted online,” Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

Incidents like this have cropped up in what some said were not intended only for epidemic control purposes but also to strip the opportunity of people to “learn about what the real world is outside China,” the article quoted a Zhejiang-based commentator surnamed Lu (陸) as saying.

The trend can also be seen in the dwindling number of Chinese students who have been allowed to proceed with their plans to study abroad. Huang (黃) of an overseas study agency in Guangzhou revealed that parents are finding it increasingly difficult to send their children abroad, younger students in particular.

According to Huang, the less Chinese nationals are exposed to foreign cultures and western values, the less likely they will oppose government’s policies after their return, so the government can have better control of its citizens, RFA wrote.